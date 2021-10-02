Most Powerful Women: Dee Patel

What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?
Balancing professional goals with personal lives continues to be a challenge. We continue to be faced with obstacles that prevent many working mothers from achieving their desired professional potential. The pandemic was a stark reminder of this. Extraordinary numbers of women found they needed to step back or away from their careers because of childcare demands exacerbated by the pandemic.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
I can’t think of any more important mentors than my parents. I was raised by hard-working people who didn’t take things for granted, and I have my parents to thank for building a strong foundation that has grounded me throughout my journey in life. Today, it’s my own children, whose innocence and joy in life are my most meaningful inspiration.
What’s the best leadership advice you recently received?
“Don’t sweat the small stuff” is advice I received a while ago, and it’s timeless. I live by it and I give that advice to others. It has helped me put small challenges in context and stay focused on the most important objectives.
What have you learned about how to lead during the COVID pandemic?
Being flexible as a leader is paramount. It’s essential to find ways to work around challenges and look for the opportunity in adversity. There was no playbook for running a hotel during the pandemic and The Hermitage never closed. We thought like entrepreneurs and chose to focus on the silver lining.
We learned what we could do within pandemic boundaries and developed creative programs to engage our guests, such as inventive Afternoon Teas and centennial Suffrage Movement celebrations. Additionally, we seized the opportunity to embark on a comprehensive plan that will take The Hermitage into the future with an elevated new experience, beginning with the launch of our culinary collaboration and new restaurant this fall.
What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
Take the emotion out of a situation so that you can examine it with clarity.
