Most Powerful Women: Cordia Harrington

How would you say your leadership style and strengths have evolved over time?
My leadership style has evolved to a place where I listen more, ask the associate’s opinion on the best way to resolve an issue, then let them handle it. It may not be done “my way,” but often they handle issues better than I would have!
What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?
Women are still not “heard.” Sometimes a man down the table repeats my idea five minutes after I make a suggestion and it then becomes a “good idea.” That is frustrating.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
My husband Tom often tells me, “Shake it off, kid!” and he is typically right. It can be better to cool off and let a little time pass before addressing an issue.
Was there any advice that you received when you started that really stuck with you and inspired you?
Hire for character; you can train the skills. If you have trust and are working with honorable people, you can reach any goal!
What has come relatively easy for you during this odd pandemic time? What has been difficult?
COVID has offered me the chance to really slow down and be more “present” at meetings, read details in business documents and even try new recipes at home. It has been more difficult not seeing customers and associates in person. I appreciate Zoom but it is not the same as being in person.
What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
It is important to encourage bravery, to “go for it.” Have the courage to give your idea a try! Believe in your instincts, trust your judgement and move forward.
What advice would you give those looking to become an active mentor?
Be willing to spend the time, initiate the meetings and create opportunities for the candidate.
