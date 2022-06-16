Yoshi, the mobile car care provider that last year relocated from California to Nashville, has named Jon Miller its new head of mobility services.
He comes to the company from Lyft, where he was chief of staff for supply chain and business development. Previously, he worked on supply chain issues for Tesla.
According to a release, Miller will lead mobility initiatives as the company continues to expand. The company said that its revenues have grown tenfold in two years. Its services, currently offered in nine states, include on-demand refueling, car washes and repairs for both consumer and fleet customers.
"Our mission is to make car ownership as frictionless as possible," Yoshi CEO and co-founder Bryan Frist said in the release. "As we continue to introduce new and innovative services for car owners across the country, Jon brings tremendous experience to our team that will supercharge these efforts."
Yoshi partnered with Bridgestone earlier this year and counts General Motors, ExxonMobil and Y Combinator as investors. The company added Ed Lewis as chief commercial officer in April.
