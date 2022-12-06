Trevecca Nazarene University has named Trey Schruff director of outreach and strategic partnerships for graduate and adult education.
According to a release, Schruff has 13 years of experience in higher education. Previously, he worked for three years serving as a TNU enrollment counselor, assistant director, associate director and director of enrollment.
Schruff also served graduate and adult enrollment, and led enrollment for multiple graduate programs on an interim basis over the summer. He is a two-time recipient of the Treveccan Award, which is given each year to an employee in graduate and adult education who exemplifies servant leadership, team work, positivity and work ethic.
Schruff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts degree in human services with a cognate in Christian ministry from Liberty University.
“This role serves as an opportunity to do what Trevecca does best — serve the community in Middle Tennessee and beyond,” Schruff said in the release. “Whether it’s partnering with the Tennessee Department of Education to provide free resources for Tennessee educators or partnering with local organizations to equip their employees with the tools they need for their businesses to flourish, my goal is to identify specific needs and provide unique solutions that will promote growth and learning.”
BBR Music Group promotes O’Brien
Broken Bow Records Music Group has announced the promotion of Scotty O’Brien to vice president of promotion, marketing, SXM Radio.
According to a release, O’Brien previously served as director, Southeast regional promotion.
In his new role, O’Brien will continue to serve as the BBR Southeast regional promotion representative while overseeing SXM airplay for all BBRMG imprints, producing syndicated content and developing overall promotion and marketing strategies for those platforms for artists across the label group. Nominated multiple times for Regional of the Year by Country Aircheck and Country Radio Seminar, O’Brien has contributed to more than 40 No. 1 songs during his time with BBRMG.
O'Brien joined Broken Bow Records in 2011 with radio industry on-air and programming stops at Cumulus, iHeart and ABC radio.
"Scotty's tireless work ethic make him ideal for this promotion,” Carson James, BBR Music Group SVP, promotion, said in the release. “He has been driving key relationships such as Sirius XM for years so this is due recognition of a role he has already been filling from his pure passion for our artists.”
VUMC pediatric chief nursing officer to retire
Kathie Krause, chief nursing officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, is set to retire.
According to VUMC Reporter, Krause will remain in her role until a successor is named.
Krause became CNO of Monroe Carell in 2015, which marked a return to Vanderbilt. She first worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse from 1984 to 1991, leaving as other nursing opportunities arose before her return to Monroe Carell 24 years later.
A native of Cleveland, Krause graduated from Kent State University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. After graduation in 1984, she moved to Nashville, and began working as a NICU nurse at VUMC. Krause was one of eight people who established Vanderbilt’s first pediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program.
While at Vanderbilt, Krause earned a Master of Science degree in nursing.
Krause has led nursing teams through the Carell hospital’s growth and ongoing four-floor expansion.
Additionally, she has helped guide the children’s hospital through two American Nursing Credentialing Center Magnet review processes, one in 2017, and again with the most recent successful survey that resulted in the fourth Magnet designation.
“In her two tours of duty at Vanderbilt, Kathie has been passionate about constantly improving the care of our youngest patients and their families,” Marilyn Dubree, VUMC executive chief nursing officer, said in the release. “Leading by example, she has elevated nursing practice at Monroe Carell. It has been such a pleasure to be her colleague, and I wish her the very best in all of her next adventures.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.