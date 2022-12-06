Trevecca Nazarene University has named Trey Schruff director of outreach and strategic partnerships for graduate and adult education.

According to a release, Schruff has 13 years of experience in higher education. Previously, he worked for three years serving as a TNU enrollment counselor, assistant director, associate director and director of enrollment.

2022_MKTG_HEADSHOT_TreySchruff_WEB_v02.jpg

Trey Schruff
Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 1.27.06 PM.png

Scotty O’Brien
Krause_Kathie2-Use-1.jpg

Kathie Krause

