Pinnacle Financial Partners has expanded its equipment finance team with the addition of Casey Ahrendt.
According to a release, Ahrendt serves as a credit advisor for the specialized group and brings nearly 10 years of experience in the banking industry.
Ahrendt comes to Pinnacle having most recently worked in Wells Fargo’s independent risk function. He previously completed Wells’ Financial Analyst Program and held positions in equipment finance, middle market banking and policy development and management.
Ahrendt is a graduate of the University of Minnesota at Duluth, where he earned degrees in business administration and finance.
“We are thrilled to have Casey join Pinnacle,” Kris Foster, president of Pinnacle’s equipment finance group, said in a release. “He has a diverse risk management background in underwriting, portfolio management and policy development, which is highly additive to the team. He will play a vital role as our equipment finance business continues to grow.”
CapStar adds commercial relationship manager
CapStar Bank has hired Ellen Hammer as commercial relationship manager, serving small- to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, real estate investors and relationship retail customers.
With more than 10 years of financial services experience in the Nashville market, Hammer joins CapStar after having most recently served as business banking officer for Legends Bank since 2021.
Prior to that, she was director of business development and marketing for the Nashville/Tennessee region of ServisFirst Bank, and, previously, served six years in the insurance industry at Martin & Zerfoss Inc. as commercial lines marketing manager.
Additionally, Hammer was a financial services specialist for Regions Financial Corp., producing loans in the Nashville region and serving as head of the “Regions at Work” and “Regions in School” programs for Middle Tennessee.
Hammer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky and is an alumna of The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville.
“We are strategically hiring top talent to complement our strong team of bankers, and I could not be more excited to have Ellen join us,” Chip Higgins, CapStar Middle Tennessee market president, said in the release.
“I am confident she will bring tremendous energy and will be a key addition to help expand CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model in Nashville.”
CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, is a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings. It operates 23 financial centers in 14 Tennessee counties.
VUMC names Paul Harris VP for research informatics
Dr. Paul Harris has been appointed vice president for research informatics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to vumc.org, Harris has served as professor of biomedical informatics, biostatistics, and as director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (VICTR) Office of Clinical Research Informatics.
Harris will be responsible for advancing VUMC’s research capabilities, in particular, leading informatics aspects of data oversight and access, creating and disseminating clinical research informatics tools and service lines that support the VUMC research enterprise, and leading grants and programs that provide informatics expertise and infrastructure.
Harris received a PhD degree in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University.
Harris will report to Dr. Peter Embí, professor and chair of biomedical informatics and senior vice president for research and innovation at VUMC.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Dr. Harris for many years as a leader in our field,” Embí told vumc.org. “His informatics innovations have already transformed the research landscape, locally and globally. I’m excited to work with him in this new role as he leads efforts to make VUMC an even stronger environment for accelerating research and innovation,” he said.
