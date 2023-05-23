Brentwood’s Bell Construction has promoted John Thayer to serve as executive vice president for its building division.
According to a release, Thayer joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2006 and most recently served as vice president and as project executive on the Nashville Yards development. He has also been instrumental in the development and growth of Bell’s safety and quality control and assurance teams.
In his new role, Thayer will provide leadership and oversight of Bell’s building division, while working with clients related to construction.
With more than 32 years of construction industry experience, Thayer is affiliated with Urban Land Institute, Design-Build Institute of America, the MTSU Commercial Construction Program Advisory Board and the Nashville chapter of NAIOP (a national commercial real estate development association).
Thayer is a graduate of Virginia Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in building construction and is a LEED accredited professional.
“Since joining BELL 17 years ago, John’s strategic approach and deep understanding of the construction business has positioned him well for his new executive leadership role overseeing [the company’s] building division,” Eric Pyle, Bell president, said in the release. “Our team is excited to be led by John, who has earned the utmost respect of people across the industry, and we are confident in his ability to lead our building division.”
Connico welcomes four
Mt. Juliet’s Connico, which provides consulting services in the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial and industrial markets, has announced the addition of Angelo Mukas as a senior project specialist, Bo Petreski as an architectural cost specialist, Dhaval Gohil as an analyst II and Fabian Guevara as an analyst I.
Mukas joins Connico with more than 13 years of experience specializing in construction administration. Previously, Mukas worked on-site for construction projects throughout the United States, serving as a project manager, project engineer and superintendent, across the building, transportation, power, water and industrial sectors.
As architectural cost specialist, Petreski will be assisting in the architectural cost estimating process. With 10 years of construction industry experience, most recently at New York-based RSN Construction, his expertise includes cost estimation and detailed project management.
Gohil joined the Connico team with two years of experience in the industry and will be assisting with cost estimating in his role as analyst II. Previously, he interned with the integrated facilities management team at JLL, a Chicago-based real estate and investment management firm. He recently graduated from Texas A&M University with a master’s degree in construction management.
In his role as analyst I, Guevara will assist in cost estimating, value integration and systems analyses. Guevara also recently graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in industrial engineering and engineering project management. While earning his engineering degree, Guevara had an internship with Halliburton Corporation.
“As our company continues to rapidly expand, we’re fortunate to build a culture built on diverse thinking and approaches, and the addition of Angelo, Bo, Dhaval and Fabian will continue to offer fresh perspectives in problem-solving for our clients,” Sri Kumar, Connico president and CEO, said in the release. "I look forward to seeing firsthand how they bring their expertise to the table.”
Founded more than 30 years ago, Connico also has offices in Atlanta and Cincinnati.
SESAC names Hatch SVP, head of Nashville creative
SESAC Performing Rights has promoted Shannan Hatch to senior vice president and head of Nashville creative, Music Row reports.
Hatch previously served as vice president for creative services in the Nashville office. In her new role, she will maintain leadership of the local creative services team in supporting SESAC-affiliated songwriters and publishers.
Hatch helps produced SESAC-sponsored songwriter events such as Tin Pan South, SESAC Presents at the Bluebird, CMA Showcases, Pensacola Songwriters Festival and SESAC Nashville Music Awards.
Hatch reports to SESAC Performing Rights Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling.
