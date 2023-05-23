Brentwood’s Bell Construction has promoted John Thayer to serve as executive vice president for its building division.

John Thayer_Bell.jpg

John Thayer

According to a release, Thayer joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2006 and most recently served as vice president and as project executive on the Nashville Yards development. He has also been instrumental in the development and growth of Bell’s safety and quality control and assurance teams.

