Lebanon-based First Freedom Bank has promoted Rachel Payne to bank officer and assistant manager at its Algood office in Putnam County.

R_Payne.JPG

Rachel Payne

According to a release, Payne previously served as a personal banker at First Freedom’s Cookeville office.

Lowe-larger-headshot-400x600.jpg

Leah Lowe
EV_Jen_Daniels.jpg

Jen Daniels

