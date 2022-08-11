Lebanon-based First Freedom Bank has promoted Rachel Payne to bank officer and assistant manager at its Algood office in Putnam County.
According to a release, Payne previously served as a personal banker at First Freedom’s Cookeville office.
Prior to joining the bank, Payne worked in the financial industry for three years and in local government for one year. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Tennessee Tech University in 2020.
Payne is a mentor for the tnAchieves program, working with high school seniors to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for the Tennessee Promise and the Tennessee Hope scholarships.
“We are excited about and for Rachel,” John Lancaster, First Freedom chairman and CEO, said in the release. “She is very deserving of this opportunity and will do extremely well.”
First Freedom Bank was established in 2006 and offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties. Home to approximately 70 employees, the bank has assets in excess of $600 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee.
Vanderbilt taps Lowe to oversee Curb Center
Vanderbilt has named Leah Lowe director of the Curb Center for Art, Enterprise and Public Policy.
Her new role begins Aug. 15, according to Vanderbilt.edu.
Lowe, associate professor of theater, succeeds Jay Clayton, who is stepping down after overseeing the Curb Center for 10 years. Clayton, VU professor of English, worked with Alexandre Frenette, the center’s associate director and assistant professor of sociology, who is stepping down as well.
Both Clayton and Frenette are returning to the VU College of Arts and Science faculty this fall.
Lowe, who joined the faculty from Connecticut College in 2011, was interim director of VU’s American studies program this past academic year. She received the Jeffrey Nordhaus Award for Undergraduate Teaching in the Humanities in 2018.
Lowe earned her doctorate in dramaturgy and a certificate in women’s studies at Florida State University. She also holds an MFA degree in directing from the University of Minnesota after completing her undergraduate studies in theater and religion at Oberlin College.
“The Curb Center has flourished under the leadership of Jay Clayton and Alex Frenette,” Tracy Sharpley-Whiting, VU vice provost for arts and libraries and professor of both French and African American and diaspora studies, told Vanderbilt.edu. “Their accomplishments have laid a strong foundation for the center’s bright future with Leah Lowe — who brings not only a wealth of leadership experience but also a strong track record for forging university-community relationships. She and her new team of associate directors, Molly Barth and Ji Hye Jung, will build on Curb’s strengths and successes with increased engagement in the performing arts.”
The Curb Center was established in 2003 with funding from music executive Mike Curb and grants from the university. The founding director was Bill Ivey, author, folklorist, consultant and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Engel & Völkers Nashville welcomes Daniels
Jen Daniels has joined Engel & Völkers Nashville as a real estate adviser.
According to a release, Daniels specializes in professional athlete and executive relocation, especially focused on Williamson County. She has assisted professional athletes, including from the National Football League, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball, in selling and purchasing new homes. Daniels has worked in the real estate business since 2005.
Daniels relocated to Nashville from the Pacific Northwest, where she maintains her real estate license in Seattle. She earned a degree in business marketing at California Lutheran University.
“Nashville’s professional sports teams’ recent success has really put our city on the map,” Neal Clayton, Engel & Völkers Nashville owner, said in the release. “With that, we reap the entertainment and economic benefits that have added to the excitement of selling Nashville. We know [Daniels] is going to be a great ambassador for Engel & Völkers Nashville, supporting the athletes as we welcome them to town.”
Engel & Völkers is home to more than 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.
