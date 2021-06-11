First Acceptance Corp. has announced Senior Vice President of Human Resources Burley Nelson has been inducted into The 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee Inc.
The nonprofit provides academic enrichment, experiential learning and leadership development for young black men in Middle Tennessee. Nelson (pictured) has led his team at First Acceptance in the unveiling of Service Vision, which reinforces the values and practices of mutual respect and cooperation, according to a release. He has also created a Volunteer Time Off benefit to enable team members to give back to their communities.
Nelson is currently helping First Acceptance launch corporate social responsibility platform “Acceptance For All.”
“The playing field for some is not level,” Nelson said in the release. “Not everyone has the means nor opportunities to realize their full potential. Being a member of this organization allows me to positively impact the lives of our youth and set them up for a successful course in every aspect of their lives,”
Nelson’s charitable work includes efforts with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, the North Central region of the American Cancer Society and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.
Vanderbilt taps Follett for retail partnership
Westchester, Illinois-based Follett Corp. has announced that Vanderbilt University will transitioned its campus retail operations to Follett Higher Education Group.
Follett bills itself as the largest campus retailer in North America with more than 1,100 campus locations. Barnes & Noble has previously served as the retail entity that worked with VU. The bookstore is located at 2501 West End Ave.
Follett plans to update the current store space at the formerBarnes & Noble site with updated fixtures and displays, contemporary design elements and an expanded assortment of Vanderbilt apparel and gifts. As part of the renovation, the store will also feature new graphics and images that celebrate Vanderbilt and promote the institution’s ties to Nashville.
“Planning for the future of Vanderbilt’s campus store began nearly a year ago, involving a broad cross-section of campus stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans. It was clear to our team that Follett was committed to delivering a campus store experience uniquely tailored to Vanderbilt University, and to offering best-in-class service to our community,” David ter Kuile, Follett's executive director for business services, said in the release.
Rent Café figures show Nashville’s self-storage enjoying robust growth
The Nashville apartment market has yielded a local storage market sector that expanded by more than 36 percent during last decade, according to the latest self-storage report by Rent Café.
Santa Barbara, California-based Rent Café researched both multifamily and self-storage development trends in the 100 largest U.S. metro areas between 2011 and 2020 and found the following for Nashville:
• Metro Nashville built 3.4 million square feet of self-storage space in the past decade, surpassing Oklahoma City, Raleigh and Baltimore.
• The area now offers 6.7 square feet of self-storage per capita, although that's still below the national average of 7 square feet per capita.
• Nashville metro area added more than 39,500 multifamily units during the same period of time — surpassing Portland, Columbus and Raleigh. The area expanded its stock by more than 39 percent of 2010’s existing inventory.
