Nashville-based AgriCapture — a startup specializing in sustainable agricultural practices and soil-based carbon offsets — has recruited seasoned carbon policy leader Sami Osman to serve as its new president and chief policy officer. Osman is AgriCapture’s sixth hire since launching in March.
The hiring comes less than a month after AgriCapture announced the launch of a carbon capture project that will quantify, monitor and report on climate-friendly agricultural practices aimed at increasing product yields for farmers, decreasing input costs and generating more high-valued carbon credits. The project marks the second-ever greenhouse gas reduction project in the Climate Action Reserve’s Soil Enrichment Protocol.
AgriCapture founder and CEO John Farris recruited Osman from the Climate Action Reserve — an environmental organization in Los Angeles focused on assessing the integrity and financial value of the North American carbon market — where he worked as policy director overseeing the development and establishment of more than a dozen carbon offset protocols. In total, Osman brings more than 15 years of climate policy experience to AgriCapture. He will split his time between Nashville and Los Angeles.
Under Osman’s leadership, AgriCapture will assist landowners and farmers in transitioning to climate-friendly practices that intend to improve soil health, increase crop yields and develop a farming-driven carbon market.
“These efforts will allow companies to offset their greenhouse gas emissions by paying farmers for their fields’ capacity to withdraw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and trap it in the soil,” Osman said.
The company has teamed up with landowners and farmers with holdings in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi to launch the project. The initial project will quantify, monitor, report and verify climate-friendly practices on 888 tracts of farm land totaling 51,691 row-crop acres, according to Osman. AgriCapture will also continue to add additional acres to the project.
One of the most notable farmers involved in the project is Steve McKaskle of McKaskle Family Farms — one of the largest producers of organic aromatic and long grain rice varieties in the United States. McKaskle Family Farms sells its products to a number of companies including Whole Foods, Chipotle and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Soil is one of the world's largest carbon sinks. With more than three times the capacity of the atmosphere, it holds 80 percent terrestrial carbon, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Regenerative land management practices increase and accelerate the amount of carbon stored in the soil while simultaneously reducing emissions from agricultural operations — which account for 24 percent of global greenhouse emissions.
“The terminology sounds complex, but the concept is literally elemental,” Osman said. “The more carbon in the soil, the healthier the soil is.”
The rich soil, if left undisturbed, can retain the converted carbon for years, according to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Following half a decade of lean crop prices, some farmers are intrigued by the idea of a new source of income that is less dependent on weather and agricultural commodity markets.
“There’s a lot of money to be made here for farmers,” McKaskle said in a release.
Farmers that participate in the carbon credit programs so far have generally received between $7 and $40 per acre, depending on farmers’ practices, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Osman said AgriCapture will verify those practices through data collected from tractors to online farm management systems and by monitoring fields with satellites and soil tests.
This year, the value of carbon-offset markets is forecast to more than double to over $1 billion for the first time, as all-time market value reaches $6.7 billion.
Generally, investors find naturally derived carbon credits like those generated from soil more attractive than carbon credits derived mechanically through solar panels, windmills and other means, Osman said, because they “are more sustainable than other credits.”
