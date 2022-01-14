Conexión Américas’ board of directors this week announced that Martha Silva and Tara Lentz would stay on as co-executive directors, positions they had held in an interim capacity for six months.
The two longtime staffers of the Latino-focused advocacy group took over for Juliana Ospina Cano, who stepped down last year to focus on her health.
“Through their demonstrated commitment to Conexión Américas’ mission and the Latinx community in Tennessee, Martha and Tara have proven themselves to be the ideal combination of hard skills, experience and dedication needed to lead the organization,” Board President Tina Garcia said in a release. “Conexión Américas’ intentional investment in leadership and professional development over the course of its almost 20 years has positioned Martha and Tara to continue overseeing Conexión Américas’ excellent program offerings and advocacy for Latinx families in Tennessee.”
Both Silva and Lentz have worked at the organization for more than a decade.
Silva joined Conexión Américas to work on 2010 flood relief and has since focused on homeownership, tax, English language learning and business development programs.
Lentz joined the organization as an intern in 2006 and has since worked on after-school and other educational programs as well as partnerships and various strategic growth initiatives.
Conexión Américas will celebrate its 20th anniversary in May.
