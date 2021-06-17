Conexión Américas Executive Director Juliana Ospina Cano is stepping down at the end of the month.
Ospina Cano has led the organization for two years, taking over the leadership position of the Latino-focused advocacy group from co-founder Renata Soto. According to a release, Ospina Cano is leaving to focus on her health.
The organization has taken on expanded roles during Ospina Cano’s tenure, much of which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. That work included distributing food and hosting election sites and vaccination clinics at the group’s Casa Azafrán facility.
According to the release, the organization’s board of directors unanimously voted to name Martha Silva and Tara Lentz as interim co-executive directors. The two have both worked with Conexión Américas for more than a decade and are currently senior directors.
“The Board of Directors is so grateful for Juliana’s leadership and commitment to the mission,” board president Alexandra Spredemann said in the release. “Her devotion to building the team has brought us to a place where the organization is stronger than ever, and the Board is fully invested in the leadership of Martha and Tara to continue that success. Throughout her tenure, Juliana has been fully committed to caring for the team, and we’re glad to support her as she takes time to care for herself.”
