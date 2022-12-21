New Jersey-based sports betting operator BetMGM has announced it will serve as the official sports betting partner of the Nashville Predators.
According to a release, the multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level.
BetMGM signage will be featured as an on-ice logo and on dasher boards during Predators games. The partnership strengthens BetMGM’s presence in the state following the company’s announcement as the Tennessee Titans’ first sports betting partner in 2020.
"The Predators are a tremendous organization with one of the sport’s most passionate fan bases,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in the release. “We look forward to our partnership with the team and the opportunity to elevate Nashville’s gameday experience.”
IACET recognizes BC Holdings of Tennessee
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded financial wellness and workforce training company BC Holdings of Tennessee LLC accredited provider accreditation.
IACET-accredited providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET continuing education units. The accreditation period extends for five years and includes all programs offered or created during that time.
The online, virtual and live training versions of the Destination: Financial Wellness (DFW) program, created and administered by BC Holdings of Tennessee, are eligible for participants to earn CEUs upon completion. CEUs are beneficial to help employees and students with career advancement, professional development and personal growth.
The DFW comprehensive financial learning management system was launched in November 2020. The online portal includes 25-plus interactive learning modules with more than 230 mini-lessons including wealth management planning, goal setting, net worth, emergency funds, debt reduction, credit analysis, retirement planning, investment education, generational wealth and estate planning.
“Accreditation by the IACET is a game changer and we’re proud to be the first financial wellness training company to earn this credential,” Sidney Curry, co-founder and CEO, BC Holdings of Tennessee, said in the release. “Participants across BCH’s verticals including private industry, government agencies and higher education institutions may now earn CEUs when they complete our financial wellness curriculum.”
Casandra Blassingame, president and CEO of IACET, said the organization has about 600 members.
Founded in 2001, BC Holdings of Tennessee has partnered with more than 125 clients across federal government, higher education and private industry.
Irish Network Nashville launches
Irish Network Nashville (IN Nashville) has begun operations following a launch event at the Hutton Hotel in Midtown.
A branch of Irish Network USA, IN Nashville helps connect Irish, Irish Americans and friends of Ireland to foster investment in economy, culture and community in Ireland and the U.S. It allows members of the networks to connect with their peers and to develop relationships that will foster success in their business, economic and social ventures.
Irish Network Nashville is billed as a resource to assist those forming their own local IN and the national connection will allow for greater collaboration and success.
Rita Murphy serves as public relations officer of IN Nashville.
According to its website, Irish Network USA offers 19 chapters with more than a collective 3,500 members.