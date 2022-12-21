New Jersey-based sports betting operator BetMGM has announced it will serve as the official sports betting partner of the Nashville Predators.

According to a release, the multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level.

