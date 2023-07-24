New-to-Nashville freight company Yellow Corp. avoided catastrophe over the weekend, as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Sunday called off a strike planned to begin Monday and to include more than two-thirds of the firm’s 30,000 employees.
According to industry publication FreightWaves, Yellow now has 30 days to catch up on $50 million in missed payments for employee health care and pension benefits. The missed payments, and the possible end of health care benefits for employees later this month, have been a major sticking point in negotiations between the Teamsters and Yellow in recent weeks.