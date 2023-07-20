Yellow Corp., the freight company that moved its headquarters to Nashville last year, is facing financial and labor turmoil that could prove disastrous for the so-called less-than-truckload provider.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters issued a strike notice earlier this week, objecting to Yellow’s missed payments for employee health care and pension plans.
A work stoppage by thousands of employees could begin as soon as Monday, industry publication FreightWaves reported. The Teamsters represent more than two-thirds of Yellow’s 30,000 employees.
“Yellow has failed its workers once again and continues to neglect its responsibilities,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters general president, according to FreightWaves. “Following years of worker givebacks, federal loans and other bailouts, this deadbeat company has only itself to blame for being in this embarrassing position.”
The dispute has been simmering. Yellow sued the Teamsters in June seeking more than $100 million alleging that the union’s efforts to block a modernization plan could spell the end of the company. The Teamsters called the suit “frivolous.”
The company’s year-over-year drop in tonnage has outpaced a slow year for other LTL carriers, according to reports, though CEO Darren Hawkins recently told Fox Business that “our shipment counts have held up.”
Yellow recently reported that its lenders are giving it some breathing room, perhaps staving off an imminent collapse. The lenders are appointing an operational adviser to oversee finances at Yellow, FreightWaves reported.