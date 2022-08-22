Since the beginning of the pandemic, conversations about a looming recession have surfaced and left some worried. Price increases in food items, gas and other services in the economy have only amplified people's concerns (though some of those increases have either weakened or reversed entirely).
The Sycamore Institute, a local nonprofit that analyzes policy issues, last week published a report explaining inflation in Tennessee. The report noted that inflation was caused by a mix of multiple factors including increased consumer demand, supply chain issues, higher wages and federal policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In