Pittsburgh-based Greycourt & Co. is acquiring Family Capital Strategy of Nashville, according to a release.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
As part of the acquisition, Greycourt, which caters to ultra-high net worth families and family offices in the U.S. and Canada, will open a Nashville office, with FCS CEO and founder David Wells joining the firm as managing director and senior client adviser. Wells is also joining Greycourt's management and investment committees.
Wells founded FCS in 2019 and was previously a principal at Woodmont Investment Counsel. He helped co-found Hanson Wells Partners and Thompson Research Group.
Greycourt was founded in 1988 and has offices in Pittsburgh and Portland, Ore.
“As our firm has grown, we have increasingly developed a meaningful Southeastern U.S. client base,” added Greg Friedman, Greycourt chair. “We think Nashville is a premier location to have an additional presence and believe this thoughtful expansion will strengthen our ability to serve our client families across North America.”
