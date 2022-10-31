Old National Bank has expanded to Nashville with the hiring of a wealth management team.
The bank is headquartered in Chicago and Evansville, Indiana, and has branches around the Midwest. According to filings, Old National has $46 billion in assets.
Old National Bank has expanded to Nashville with the hiring of a wealth management team.
The bank is headquartered in Chicago and Evansville, Indiana, and has branches around the Midwest. According to filings, Old National has $46 billion in assets.
The team in Nashville is led by market president Steve Cook. According to a LinkedIn profile, Cook joined Old National in August after more than two decades at U.S. Bank, where he was a regional market leader for Kentucky and Tennessee and a national leader for entertainment and pro sports.
The bank hired six other professionals in Nashville, according to a release, though a bank representative could not be reached for additional details about the expansion. Online biographies indicate that the other new Old National hires, including Pratik Chauhan and Amanda Weeks-Geveden, also came to the bank’s new office from U.S. Bank.
Cook’s office will operate under Old National Wealth Group’s new high-net-worth brand 1834.
