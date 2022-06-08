Brentwood-based human resources services company Inova Payroll has promoted Joe Schweppe to president.
According to a release, he will lead four senior sales and business development executives. The release does not note if Schweppe is replacing somebody or taking a role that is new to the company.
Schweppe's responsibilities will include overseeing the strategy and growth of the company, human capital management (HCM) and Inova's employee benefits divisions.
He began working with the company after Inova Payroll merged with Integrated Payroll Services (IPS) in Missouri and LinkHCM in California.
Before joining Inova, Schweppe worked as president of IPS, a company he co-founded with Inova Executive VP Coray Grove. For more than 16 years, both men worked to expand IPS as it gained 55 employees and 1,500 clients.
In addition, Schweppe worked as a former ADP sales executive for more than 20 years and served on the finance committee for the city of Warson Woods, Missouri (his hometome). Previously, he served as president of the Nashville chapter of Entrepreneur Organization.
Schweppe has a degree in finance from Saint Louis University and serves as an advisory board member of Triad Bank in St. Louis.
"Aside from his entrepreneurial success and business acumen, Joe comes from a long career in consultative sales within the payroll and HCM space," Farsheed Ferdowsi, Inova founder and CEO, said in the release. "I have the utmost respect for Joe and trust that under his leadership and that of the proven senior executives he will coach, we will become a formidable force in the payroll/HCM space where, above all else, our people are our competitive edge."
