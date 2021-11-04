Fisk University and HCA Healthcare’s Galen College of Nursing have partnered to create a nursing program for biochemistry and biology students.
The agreement allows for Fisk degree coursework credits to transfer entirely to the Galen College of Nursing for students to earn their Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing. Students eligible for the option must complete a degree in biochemistry, molecular biology or biology at Fisk, according to a press release. Then can complete their nursing degree in under two years.
“The articulation agreement marries our university's rich tradition of scholarly excellence with a new opportunity to receive an unparalleled nursing education from Galen College of Nursing — helping drive diversity and leadership in the nursing field," Fisk University President Vann Newkirk Sr. said in the release. “Fisk students who wish to complete a biology or chemistry degree with further study in a nursing program may now do so under this new articulation agreement."
The partnership comes as HCA Healthcare looks to triple in size the Galen College of Nursing, which it bought in 2019 (read here), over the next few years to cope with an ongoing nursing shortage.
