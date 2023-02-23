A West Nashville office building located near the intersection of White Bridge and Charlotte pikes has been offered for sale for $2,165,000.

With an address of 233 Oceola Ave., the 7,400-square-foot modernist structure sits on 0.82 acres and opened in 1986. It is located adjacent to, and surrounded by, properties home to a Kroger, the Nashville Humane Association and Zeal Church, the latter of which was recently listed for sale (read here).

233 Oceola

233 Oceola Ave.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.