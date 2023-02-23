A West Nashville office building located near the intersection of White Bridge and Charlotte pikes has been offered for sale for $2,165,000.
With an address of 233 Oceola Ave., the 7,400-square-foot modernist structure sits on 0.82 acres and opened in 1986. It is located adjacent to, and surrounded by, properties home to a Kroger, the Nashville Humane Association and Zeal Church, the latter of which was recently listed for sale (read here).
Pete Shack, president of Phoenix Environmental Engineers Inc., owns the property, having paid $360,000 for it in 2002. Phoenix Environmental Engineers operates from the two-story building.
For context, the property sold in 1993 for $170,000 to Dominion Bank of Middle Tennessee. The bank, after a series of mergers and acquisitions, evolved to become part of Wells Fargo. It is unclear if Dominion Bank ever operated from the nondescript for-sale building.
The listing is the equivalent of $293 per foot based on the building’s size. For comparison, a smaller building located nearby on White Bridge Pike and last accommodating a McDougal’s Chicken recently was listed for sale for the equivalent of $424 per foot (read here).
Shack has enlisted Edward Herbert, broker and owner of locally based HCR Associates Realtors, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.