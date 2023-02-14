A West Nashville church property sandwiched by a Kroger and the strip center housing K&S World Market, and once considered for a residential development, has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 5805 Charlotte Pike, the 5.36-acre property offers a barn-like building — recognized for a large, black “Z” — that fronts the street and accommodates the congregation of Zeal Church.
According to Metro records, Zeal Church owns the property, having paid about $5.95 million for it in late 2018. The seller in that transaction was Charlotte Heights Church of Christ Inc., which had attempted in 2017 to have the property rezoned in an effort to maximize its redevelopment potential. The property now offers multiple redevelopment options (including commercial and residential), marketing materials note.
Charlotte Heights Church of Christ Inc. took possession in August 2009 via a quitclaim transaction. The original iteration of the church ownership, West Nashville Heights Church of Christ, acquired the 5.05-acre property in May 1956 for $30,000, according to Metro records.
The main segment of the overall building on the site is one of the oldest structures located on the Charlotte Pike stretch west of White Bridge Road.
In 2016, then-Nashville-based Stonehenge Development pondered for the property a four-story apartment building but decided not to move forward, in part, after Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts, in whose District 20 the site sits, and some neighbors requested more “concrete details,” the Post reported at the time.
Zeal Church has enlisted Stream Realty Partners’ Rob Lowe (executive managing director), Ross Smith (associate) and Troynell Reese (associate) to handle the marketing and sale of the property.