Zeal

Zeal Church at 5805 Charlotte Pike

 Courtesy of Stream Realty, Aerial Innovations Southeast

A West Nashville church property sandwiched by a Kroger and the strip center housing K&S World Market, and once considered for a residential development, has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 5805 Charlotte Pike, the 5.36-acre property offers a barn-like building — recognized for a large, black “Z” — that fronts the street and accommodates the congregation of Zeal Church.

