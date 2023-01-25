A four-parcel property located within the West End corridor and near the Vanderbilt campus has sold for $14.05 million — with the university the new owner, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

With a collective 0.88 acres and sitting one block south of West End Avenue, the addresses of the properties are 113-115 29th Ave. S. and 114-116 30th Ave. S.

