A four-parcel property located within the West End corridor and near the Vanderbilt campus has sold for $14.05 million — with the university the new owner, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Multi-National Business Development LLC was the seller of 114 30th Ave. S. and 113-115 29th Ave. S., having paid a collective $2,780,000 for the properties via a trio of transactions in 1999, 2000 and 2005. An entity affiliated with that LLC, SPR 1 LLC, sold the 116 30th Ave. S. property, having paid $650,000 for that property in 2012.
The two LLCs are affiliated with the children of the late Veronica Seigenthaler and the late Thomas Seigenthaler.
Beth Courtney, a member of the Seigenthaler family and a partner with the Nashville office of public relations firm Finn Partners, is the managing director of the two LLCs, Metro records show.
Each property accommodates a building, with the four structures offering a collective 15,741 square feet, according to marketing materials. Including an alley, the quartet of properties covers almost one acre.
Tenants of the buildings include Music City Baseball, Big Deal Music and Lodestone Advisory Group, among others.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, represented the seller. According to a source, Bert Mathews, principal and executive vice president of the local office of Colliers International, represented Vanderbilt.
Richard Courtney, a Fridrich & Clark broker and Beth Courtney’s husband, over the years assembled the properties via deals with multiple former owners, the source said.
The transaction follows Vanderbilt’s having paid in November 2022 about $12.08 million for the 2019 West End Ave. property last home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba (read here). Prior to that, Vanderbilt acquired multiple other West End Avenue properties, including one home to the Holiday Inn hotel building, in 2019 (read here).
