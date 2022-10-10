A South Nashville industrial property home to an outpost of what is billed as North America’s largest auto collision and glass repair company has sold for $2.95 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 1.5-acres property, with an address of 1101 Polk Ave. is a trust, details about which the Post was unable to determine.

Gerber

1101 Polk Ave. as seen in April

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.