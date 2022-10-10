A South Nashville industrial property home to an outpost of what is billed as North America’s largest auto collision and glass repair company has sold for $2.95 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 1.5-acres property, with an address of 1101 Polk Ave. is a trust, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The Metro Police Department headquarters building and Trevecca Nazarene University are located nearby.
Gerber Collision and Glass operates from the building, joining 14 other sister businesses in Middle Tennessee. Founded in Chicago in 1937, Gerber operates more than 700 auto and glass repair locations in 31 U.S. states and offers a Canadian presence.
A company employee said Gerber will remain operational at 1101 Polk Ave.
The sellers were Betty Hubbard and Ellis Hubbard, who paid $1,225,000 for the property in 2010, Metro records show. Ellis Hubbard seemingly previously operated Benchmark Collision Center from the location.
Nearby on a 1.6-acre site at 447 and 451 Murfreesboro Pike, work continues on Alto Apartments, which will offer 102 residences and some retail space (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Polk Avenue transaction.
