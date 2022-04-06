A Texas residential real estate investment and management company seemingly has made its initial foray in the Nashville market with a collective approximately $63 million purchase of two garden-style apartment complexes.
According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, Houston-based KPM Property Management now owns both Music City Flats (1617 Lebanon Pike) and Blue Note Apartments (505 Millwood Drive).
The sellers were LLCs affiliated with Gary Leshgold, the founder and president of Los Angeles-area-based The Lighthouse Group. Of note, that entity in October 2021 paid $4.1 million for Midtown’s State Street Flats (read here).
Via the LLCs, Leshgold paid $3.55 million for Music City Flats in 2014 and $13.45 million for Blue Note in 2017, for a collective $17 million. It is unclear if he invested in upgrades to the properties.
The two suburban apartment complexes offer a collective 346 units. As such, the deals are worth a combined approximately $180,080 per unit.
Music City Flats opened in 1968, with Blue Note having welcomed residents in 1976. KPM lists the two on its website as its only Tennessee holdings.
The KPM portfolio includes garden-style apartment complexes in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Kansas City and, now, Nashville, with a collective more than 15,000 units.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transactions.
