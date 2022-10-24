The Gilmore

The Gilmore

 Courtesy of M Cubed, Humphreys Partners

Work has fully resumed and a new general contractor is in place related to a long-stalled project involving a mixed-use building in 12South.

Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is undertaking the project at 2510 12th Ave. S., a site that had long been home to J.W. Adkins Funeral Home. The mixed-use structure will be called The Gilmore.

