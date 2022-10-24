Work has fully resumed and a new general contractor is in place related to a long-stalled project involving a mixed-use building in 12South.
Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is undertaking the project at 2510 12th Ave. S., a site that had long been home to J.W. Adkins Funeral Home. The mixed-use structure will be called The Gilmore.
Mark McGinley, M Cubed CEO, said Nashville-based ZMX Inc. is now serving as construction manager for the project. Previously, Brentwood-based W.E. O’Neil Construction Company had worked as the general contractor.
McGinley declined to disclose the reason for the GC change.
“We’ve now completed all blasting and are transitioning to finishing excavation,” he said.
Various pieces of equipment are on site and the sidewalks on both 12th Avenue South and Gilmore Avenue are reopened, McGinley added.
The architectural design is being done by Mark Humphreys of Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners.
In late 2021, the bulk of on-site work ceased — seemingly due to infrastructure considerations involving NES and Comcast.
The Gilmore will offer 99 for-purchase condominiums ranging in size from about 400 square feet to 1,400 square feet. In addition, it will feature three retail spaces and 116 underground parking spots.
M Cubed, co-founded in 2019 by McGinley and Mark McDonald (the latter is also a principal at Green Hills-based Oldacre McDonald), paid $5.2 million for the 0.64-acre property in January 2020, according to Metro records.