A large self-storage facility located about one block north of Charlotte Avenue near Midtown has sold for the second time in 2.5 years, with the new owner one of the nation’s five largest owners of self-storage properties.
The new owner of the property at 512 26th Ave. N. in McKissack Park is Buffalo-area-based Life Storage, which paid $16.15 million for the facility, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the 1.49-acre property was an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based Proffitt Dixon Partners, which developed the Germantown site now home to apartment building Peyton Stakes.
Via Charlotte Avenue Storage LLC, Proffitt Dixon Partners paid $16.1 million for the property in May 2019. According to sources, the sale seemingly was part of a multi-property transaction that various Proffitt Dixon Partners entities undertook and involving Life Storage.
Life Storage is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates about 850 self-storage facilities and with assets of about $4.2 billion.
An LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors acquired the then-raw land in 2016 for $3.9 million and would soon thereafter have the three-story, 37,000-square-foot building now home to CubeSmart Self Storage constructed on the site.
The site sits adjacent to a Nashville Fire Department station and, years ago, the property was home to Nashville Plywood Inc.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
