A one-story addition and rooftop bar space are planned for downtown’s Wildhorse Saloon building to be reinvented as an entertainment complex with a Luke Combs theme.
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes Nashville’s Centric Architecture is designing the space.
As the Post reported in April (read here), Ryman Hospitality Properties and country music superstar Combs are partnering on the multi-level business.
According to a release, the 69,000-square-foot complex — to offer an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people — will be “customized to reflect Combs’ passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports." Features will include a 1,500-person capacity concert venue for ticketed events as well as a proposed 9,000-square-foot rooftop with views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.
A summer 2024 completion is planned, with the Wildhorse Saloon to stay operational during the update.
The release does not disclose the cost to get the business operational.
Via an LLC, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) owns the property, seemingly having paid $1.35 million for it in 1997, Metro records show. The address is 120 Second Ave. N.
RHP will now seek approval for the addition from the Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
Originally from Charlotte, the 33-year-old Combs is known in large part for his hit song “Hurricane” and has released four albums. Combs has earned three Grammy Award nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards and six Country Music Association Awards, including the 2021 and 2022 Entertainer of the Year award.
Wildhorse Saloon opened in the early 1990s and has hosted concerts from artists representing multiple musical genres. It is also the home of Rotary Club of Nashville meetings.
Apartment building planned for North Davidson site
A 55-unit apartment building is being eyed for a site located near the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Interstate 24 in North Davidson County.
KSSK LLC owns the 1.81-acre property, having paid $385,000 for it in 2014. The main address of the site is 1520 Hampton St.
Nashville Business Journal reports the LLC is affiliated with local hotelier Paresh Patel, CEO and president of Mount Juliet-based 24-7 Hotel Management.
Patel has enlisted Nashville-based Dale & Associates is to handle engineering and land-planning duties, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes.
Patel is seeking a specific plan rezoning and will go before the planning commission on Oct. 26.
The property currently offers a nondescript building seemingly housing a bar called Jazzy’s.
Dickerson Pike site near Maplewood High listed for sale
A large tract of raw land located adjacent to Maplewood High School in Northeast Davidson County has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The 54.12-acre property offers an address of 3301 Dickerson Pike and is positioned to the southeast of the intersection of that street and Interstate 65.
Metro records note Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based The RK Company owns the property, with a related iteration previously having paid $2,725,000 for it in 1989.
Robert R. Krilich Sr., who died in 2021, developed Chicago-area sites with thousands of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments during a career of about 70 years, the Chicago Tribune notes (read here).
The RK Company has enlisted L3 Real Estate Group Inc., also located in Oakbrook Terrace, to handle the marketing of the site.