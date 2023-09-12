A one-story addition and rooftop bar space are planned for downtown’s Wildhorse Saloon building to be reinvented as an entertainment complex with a Luke Combs theme.

Screen Shot 2023-09-11 at 11.35.51 AM.png

120 Second Ave. N.
Screen Shot 2023-09-11 at 11.36.09 AM.png

A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes Nashville’s Centric Architecture is designing the space.