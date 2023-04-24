Vanderbilt University has landed a major permit related to the construction of its future basketball operations facility.
To be a component of the overall $300 million Vandy United facilities initiative, the future 124,150-square-foot four-story venue will be located near the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium and will include renovated locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium, two practice gyms and hospitality areas.
The facility is being undertaken on Kensington Place/26th Ave. (see here via Google Maps).
The permit is valued at $65 million, with Nashville’s Barton Malow serving as general contractor.
The future basketball operations center will feature viewing areas on the terrace and balconies of the building’s upper level, connecting Memorial Gym to the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium.
In addition to the practice courts, the building will feature coaching offices for both basketball teams, student-athlete locker rooms and lounge areas, a weight room, an athletic training room, a new video board, a nutrition area and an equipment space.
The project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 football season.
Vanderbilt is also underway with an overhaul of the stadium at the William R. Frist Family Gate entrance anchoring the Jess Neely Boulevard and Natchez Trace intersection (see here via Google Maps). That effort that will see the addition of premium seating in the facility’s south end sound.
New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners seemingly is moving closer to a groundbreaking for its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.
The company, which announced in late 2022 it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on the project, has submitted a permit application for a construction.
In addition, the company has submitted a ground-level site plan to the Metro Planning Department that references a structure which will top Comers Alley. That alley viaduct seemingly will connect the future building, to be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N., to Tidal’s 21-story residential high-rise that is nearing construction completion at 1111 Church St.
Work on the building to rise at 125 11th Ave. N. — to offer 30 floors and 393 units — is slated for completion in early 2025 (read more here). The building also will include a parking garage and 17,000 square feet of retail space, with the retail to variously face 11th, Church Street and Comers Alley. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
A Tidal spokesperson said the company is not ready to announce a start date.
Via an LLC, Tidal paid $16 million for the property in mid-2021.
The 1111 Church St. building will offer residential and retail spaces on the site last home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building.
Chartwell sells Colorado hotel for $29M
Franklin’s Chartwell Hospitality has announced the $29 million sale of its Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel located in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The new owner is ARA US Hospitality Trust, a Singapore-based select service hospitality trust.
The extended-stay hotel offers 119 rooms.
“Home2 Suites Colorado Springs, Colorado is a great property. We commenced operations at the end of October 2019 and have been honored to provide a hotel designed for extended-stay travelers who wish to keep their normal routine,” said Will Schaedle, Executive Vice President of Chartwell Hospitality. “We’re excited to continue managing this high-quality, limited-service hotel for ARA.”
Chartwell Hospitality was founded in 2003 and is home to 1,200 employees. The company’s portfolio includes 26 operating hotels and seven hotels under development/construction, covering a geographic footprint that includes eight states. Since its inception, Chartwell has executed hotel development and acquisition investments with a collective value of about $1.75 billion.
