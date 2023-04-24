Vanderbilt University has landed a major permit related to the construction of its future basketball operations facility.

To be a component of the overall $300 million Vandy United facilities initiative, the future 124,150-square-foot four-story venue will be located near the north end zone of FirstBank Stadium and will include renovated locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium, two practice gyms and hospitality areas.

BBPF-Entry-View-new-logo-2.jpg

Vanderbilt basketball operations facility
Screen Shot 2023-04-24 at 11.51.45 AM.png

