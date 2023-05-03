The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request related to a mixed-use tower being eyed for a Vanderbilt University-area site home, in part, to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.
The vote was 8-0.
As the Post previously reported, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is seeking an 11-story building with up to 300 apartment units at 2400 Elliston Place.
Lincoln is seeking to acquire the 0.98-acre site and three additional and adjacent properties (1.38 acres overall) from RMRTN LLC, which is affiliated with Memphis-based real estate investor and developer Robert Rogers. The other properties offer addresses of 206 Reidhurst Ave. and 207-209 24th Ave. N.
In addition, the planning commission deferred voting on a request for a specific plan rezoning that would allow for a mixed-use tower project eyed for the Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios.
As the Post reported in early March, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential seemingly is hoping to reinvent the site with a 25-floor high-rise on the two-parcel, 0.34-acre site. The address is 1806-1808 Division St., with the property accommodating two one-story modernist buildings.
The site is zoned to allow for a mixed-use building of up to 15 floors or a maximum of 20 stories if music-related uses are incorporated via the Metro Planning Department’s Music Row Vision Plan.
Prior to the vote, the Metro Planning Department staff members recommended the property owner’s request for a specific plan rezoning be denied by the Metro Planning Commission.
Giarratana tower welcomes residents
Nashville development company Giarratana has opened downtown apartment tower Alcove.
Located at 900 Church St. and across from Nashville Yards, Alcove joins on the street Cumberland, Viridian, Bennie-Dillon Lofts and 505, residential towers the company either developed or reinvented.
At 34 stories and almost 420 feet tall, Alcove offers 356 apartments within a “stacked block” design by Chicago-based architect Goettsch Partners. The 418-foot tall tower will be topped with Club Alcove, billed as featuring the city’s tallest rooftop, stainless steel pool and the company’s first-ever clear, acrylic pool cantilevered more than 400 feet above the street.
“We challenged our architects to present a visually stimulating design that would appeal to Nashville’s creative class,” Giarratana chief marketing officer Jenny McClain said in the release, “which increasingly includes young technology professionals at cutting-edge tech companies like Amazon and Oracle. There’s not another residential building with better design, technology and location for savvy, downtown Nashville renters than Alcove.”
Tony Giarratana serves as founder and president of the company, which remains underway nearby on Church Street with residential towers Prime and 1010 Church.
Permit sought related to DraftKings bar
A permit is being sought related to the updates of the interior of the downtown building once housing the since-closed The George Jones museum, restaurant and bar.
As the Post reported in early January, the building is slated to house DraftKings Sports & Social and a cowboy-themed bar.
The three-story brick building is located in The District at 128 Second Ave. N. and home to no tenants.
A partnership comprising Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies and local real estate investor Jeffrey Welk paid $28.5 million for the building in July 2022 — only seven months after it changed ownership hands for $21 million.