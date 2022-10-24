Aerial-View-Towards-Downtown-scaled-e1656433773323-1920x1171.jpg

Society Nashville is seen in center, with Terrazzo to the left

 Courtesy of PMG, Baker Barrios

A foundation permit has been issued related to Miami-based Property Markets Group’s Society Nashville, a 16-story mixed-use building to rise in The Gulch.

The permit, valued at $2.89 million, notes Nashville-based Yates is the construction manager.

5 City Blvd