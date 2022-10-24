A foundation permit has been issued related to Miami-based Property Markets Group’s Society Nashville, a 16-story mixed-use building to rise in The Gulch.
The permit, valued at $2.89 million, notes Nashville-based Yates is the construction manager.
PMG in November 2021 paid $22 million for the 1.44-acre property — a figure that flirted with Nashville’s per-acre record related to land deals. The address of the former surface parking lot is 915 Division St.
PMG, which has undertaken high-profile projects in Miami and New York City, will develop the site with a building to offer 471 units. Of note, the company co-developed a New York site with an 84-story, 1,430-foot skyscraper called 111 West 57th Street, a structure that ranks as the world’s 27th tallest.
Work on Society Nashville is expected to be completed in early 2024. Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects will serve as architect, with the company operating an office in Terrazzo. PMG is undertaking the effort with equity partners New Valley and New York-based RMWC.
Society Nashville will stand almost 200 feet tall and offer a 463-space structured parking garage and a roughly 7,500-square-foot restaurant space. The building will offer an exterior of primarily metal, tile panels, stucco and glass.
This is PMG’s first urban Nashville project; however, the company has done work in Franklin. Other cities with the Society brand include Denver, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
On a site to the immediate east and home to A+ Storage, Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is planning a 16-story mixed-use high-rise with office space, 342 residential units and a parking garage.
Founded in 1991 and co-based in New York, PMG offers a portfolio with "several billion" in assets, the release notes, and buildings with a collective more than 16 million square feet.
Demo looms at Midtown site to accommodate trio of towers
The Canadian entity that recently paid $66 million for the final parcels needed to undertake a three-tower project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms has applied for four permits related to the effort.
The permits will allow for the demolition of multiple buildings located on the roughly 3.85-acre property, with a main address of 1401 Church St.
Hendersonville Environmental Abatement will handle the work.
With the recent transaction, CCB Nashville Developments LP, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, has now paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site.
The property is located near the sites on which both Houston-based Hines and GBT of Brentwood plan multi-building projects.
According to a multi-page document recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CCB Nashville Developments 1 Limited Partnership (the legal entity for the project itself) is eyeing four main buildings for the site, with three to rise at least 30 floors. The document references the project could offer between 1,150 and 1,350 multi-family residential units and a building with 250 hotel rooms.
The document notes 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings, with heights ranging from about 405 feet to about 535 feet. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street. The tallest building could be upwards of 575 feet, making it one of Nashville’s four tallest if standing today.
The various buildings could offer a collective 75,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The bulk of the parking seemingly will be positioned below grade.
CCB, members of which have undertaken multiple high-rise projects along the west coasts of Canada and the United States, has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture (stylized as "HASTINGS Architecture") to handle design work. Also participating are Civil Site Design Group (land-planning and engineering), HDLA (landscape architecture) and KCI Technologies (engineering and construction consulting). Each is based locally.
The team has filed a specific plan application with Metro and will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Oct. 27 to seek the SP zoning.
The site — bordered by Church, Grundy Street and 14th and 15th avenues north — was recognized for its five since-removed massive storage tanks that towered over the Deja Vu building.
Construction start looms for One City mixed-use tower
A permit has been issued to allow for the construction of a trailer and construction staging area related to a mixed-use building at One City.
To be the tallest structure at the West Nashville site, the future 15-story building will offer about 360,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.
The address of the future tower will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard. Relatedly, 5 City Blvd is the name of the future tower.
The permit is valued at $25,000, with the local office of Kansas City-based J.E. Dunn to serve as construction manager. The architect is Chicago-based Goettsch Partners.
Chicago-based Convexity Properties owns the 2.17-acre property, having paid $11.7 million for it in October 2021. The site is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
The Convexity website lists a fourth quarter start for the project and a fall 2024 completion.
5 City Blvd is expected to rise about 200 feet, making it one of Nashville’s tallest buildings located west of 31st Avenue.