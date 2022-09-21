Details are emerging for a retail development to complement the 12South buildings home to Taqueria del Sol and Faherty.

According to a document filed with the Metro Codes Department, a permit for construction of a one-story building is being sought. New York-based Turnbridge Equities owns the property, having paid $6.15 million for it in May (read here).

Faherty art

Taqueria del Sol building as seen prior to Faherty taking the adjacent space.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.