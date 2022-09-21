Details are emerging for a retail development to complement the 12South buildings home to Taqueria del Sol and Faherty.
According to a document filed with the Metro Codes Department, a permit for construction of a one-story building is being sought. New York-based Turnbridge Equities owns the property, having paid $6.15 million for it in May (read here).
Nashville-based Dryden Architecture + Design is listed on the document, with company officials unavailable for comment.
The document shows the building would be constructed on a surface parking lot with an address of 2311 12th Ave. S. It also notes the structure could offer three retail spaces. Some existing surface parking located in the rear of both the future building and the spaces home to Faherty and Taqueria del Sol, which offer address of 2315 and 2317 12th Ave. S. and which Turnbridge also owns, would remain if the retail project materializes.
No detailed rendering has been finalized, according to a source.
Relatedly, Turnbridge will be involved in the reinvention of a six-parcel 12South church property located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S. Mxed-use project Tabernacle is planned for that site (read here).
Turnbridge began operations in 2015 and has real estate holdings in eight states, according to its website.
New York-based upscale clothing retailer Faherty opened in 2021 and operates from the building previously home to Trim Classic Barber & Legendary Beauty.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In