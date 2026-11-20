Proposed Chestnut Hill tower plan progresses Minnesota company lands key permits for McCann Street structure to sit south of downtown, offer 311 apartments William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 20, 2026 Nov 20, 2026 Updated 43 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 300 McCann St. Rendering: TDP, MZA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Plans for a 16-story apartment building to rise in Chestnut Hill are moving forward — with two permits secured, acquisition anticipated by year’s end and a groundbreaking eyed by this time next year.As the Post reported in July, the tower will sit at 300 McCann St., near downtown’s southern fringe, and offer 311 apartment units and a structured garage with approximately 212 parking spaces. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm#@D6G:==6[ |:??]\32D65 %s! W%2C66? s6G6=@A>6?E !2CE?6CDX p4BF:D:E:@?D {{r H:== 56G6=@A E96 D:E6 H:E9 E96 9:89\C:D6]k^AmkAmr@5J s:6EC:49[ %s! G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 56G6=@A>6?E[ AC6G:@FD=J E@=5 E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m E96 F?:ED 2?5 :? E96 7FEFC6 3F:=5:?8 H:== 36 AC:465 36=@H\>2C<6E C2E6]k^AmkAms:6EC:49 D2:5 %9FCD52J %s! 92D =2?565 A6C>:ED C6=2E65 E@ H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C 42A24:EJ] %96 A6C>:ED 2C6 G2=F65 2E 23@FE Sg__[___ 4@==64E:G6=J]k^AmkAm“p7E6C C646:G:?8 DA64:7:4 A=2? 2AAC@G2= =2DE >@?E9 ,7C@> E96 |6EC@ r@F?4:=.[ H6 2C6 E2C86E:?8 2AA=J:?8 7@C =@H\:?4@>6 9@FD:?8 E2I 4C65:ED H:E9 E96 E96 %6??6DD66 w@FD:?8 2?5 s6G6=@A>6?E pFE9@C:EJ :? a_af 2?5 9@A6 E@ 3C62< 8C@F?5 :? >:5\ E@ =2E6 a_af[” s:6EC:49 D2:5]k^AmkAm“(6’== 36 >@C6 24E:G6 27E6C E96 7:CDE @7 E96 J62C[” 96 25565]k^AmkAms:6EC:49 H@C<65 :? }2D9G:==6 7C@> a_`d E@ a_`f 2?5 92D A2CE:4:A2E65 H:E9 @E96CD @? E96 56G6=@A>6?E @7 D:E6D H:E9 9:89\C:D6D] %s! :ED6=7 92D J6E E@ F?56CE2<6 2 56G6=@A>6?E @7 E9:D D42=6 J6E A=2?D[ :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 }2D9G:==6 E@H6C[ EH@ 9:89\C:D6D :? |:49:82?]k^AmkAm%96 E@H6C H:== C:D6 :? |6EC@ r@F?4:=>6>36C %6CCJ '@VD s:DEC:4E `d] k^AmkAm#6:5 $9:AA6? — 2 vC2>>J\H:??:?8 >:I6C[ AC@5F46C 2?5 6?8:?66C — A2:5 Sa]d >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :? ~4E@36C a_ad] p? 6>AEJ DECF4EFC6 @?46 9@FD:?8 25F=E 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 4=F3 !FC6 v@=5’D rC2KJ w@CD6 D:ED @? E96 D:E6 2?5 H:== C6BF:C6 56>@=:E:@?]k^AmkAm$9:AA6? 24BF:C65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7C@> }2D9G:==6\32D65 56G6=@A>6?E 7:C> %96 |2:?=2?5 r@>A2?:6D]k^AmkAm~7 ?@E6[ |2:?=2?5 A=2??65 2 a_\DE@CJ 3F:=5:?8 E92E H@F=5 92G6 @776C65 DEC66E\=6G6= C6E2:= 2?5 2AAC@I:>2E6=J b__ 2A2CE>6?ED] |2:?=2?5 6?=:DE65 }2D9G:==6\32D65 w2DE:?8D E@ 56D:8? E96 E@H6C] |2:?=2?5VD 9625BF2CE6CD 3F:=5:?8 H2D 2=D@ E@ 92G6 366? =@42E65 @? E96 D:E6 WE96 4@>A2?J :D 4FCC6?E=J =@42E65 :? w:==D3@C@ ':==286X] %92E DECF4EFC6 H2D E@ 92G6 366? 56D:8?65 :? 2 "F@?D6E 9FE DEJ=6[ H:E9 }2D9G:==6\32D65 |+p pC49:E64EFC6 U2>Aj x?E6C:@CD 92?5=:?8 E96 56D:8?]k^AmkAm|+p W7@C>6C=J |2?F6= +6:E=:? pC49:E64EDX :D E96 2C49:E64E 7@C E96 E@H6C[ H9:=6 }2D9G:==6\32D65 q@9=6C t?8:?66C:?8 2=D@ :D A2CE:4:A2E:?8]k^AmkAm|+p 92D 8:G6? E96 6IE6C:@C @7 E96 A=2??65 E@H6C 2 D<:? @7 >6E2=[ 8=2DD 2?5 DEF44@] p AC6G:@FD=J DF3>:EE65 5@4F>6?E ?@E6D E96 9:89\C:D6 H:== DE2?5 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `g_ 766E]k^AmkAmx7 :E >2E6C:2=:K6D[ E96 E@H6C H:== D:E 25;246?E E@ 2 DECF4EFC6 9@FD:?8 2 v@ $E@C6 xE $6=7 $E@C286 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm~? pF8] `b[ E96 |6EC@ !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? 2AAC@G65 E96 DA64:7:4 A=2? C6BF6DE 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chestnut Hill Tareen Development Partners High-rise Building Tower Apartment Property Tower Block Buildings And Structures Housing Towers Landmarks Apartments Residential Buildings William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership