The 12South buildings home to Taqueria del Sol and Faherty have sold for $6.15 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the two buildings and an accompanying surface parking lot — with address of 2311-2315-2217 12th Ave. S. — is New York-based Turnbridge Equities.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with local real estate developer and investor Mark Deutchmann. The LLC paid $127,500 for the properties in 1996, Metro records show.
Of note, Turnbridge will be involved in the reinvention of a six-parcel 12South church property located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S. A mixed-used project is planned for that site (read here).
Turnbridge began operations in 2015 and has real estate holdings in eight states, according to its website. Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding future plans for the just-acquired property.
New York-based upscale clothing retailer Faherty opened in 2021 and operates from the building previously home to Trim Classic Barber & Legendary Beauty.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
