Featured West End property eyed for mixed-use tower sells for $16M Nashville-based Richland plans Q1 2028 start for project at former Piggly Wiggly grocery store site William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 23, 2026 Nov 23, 2026 Updated 29 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A conceptual rendering of the building Richland plans for West End Image: Richland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Nashville-based Richland Building Partners has paid $16 million for a Centennial Park-area property on which it plans a mixed-use building, with a first-quarter 2028 groundbreaking slated.The 1.48-acre property, which has an address of 2900 West End Ave., previously offered a building that for many years accommodated a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ #:49=2?5 A=2?D 2 3F:=5:?8 E@ @776C `g_ C6D:56?46D 2?5 a_[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 8C@F?5\=6G6= C6E2:= DA246] %96 DECF4EFC6 H:== @776C 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `d 7=@@CD]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6\32D65 w2DE:?8D H:== D6CG6 2D 2C49:E64E[ H:E9 E96 E@H6C E@ DE2?5 23@FE `h_ 766E E2==] p 56E2:=65 4@=@C C6?56C:?8 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 C6=62D65 :? DAC:?8 a_af]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E[ 2 E2C86E 4@>A=6E:@? 52E6 7@C H9:49 :D =2E6 a_b_[ H:== C6AC6D6?E E96 a_`e\7@F?565 #:49=2?5’D >@DE D:8?:7:42?E E@ 52E6]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C :? E96 EC2?D24E:@? H2D }2D9G:==6\32D65 w]v] w:== #62=EJ r@>A2?J] x? a_aa[ w:== #62=EJ 2?5 r92CEH6== #6D:56?E:2=[ H9:49 :D 2=D@ =@42==J 32D65[ 4@?D:56C65 C656G6=@A:?8 E96 D:E6 H:E9 2 `d\DE@CJ >:I65\FD6 3F:=5:?8] %96 DECF4EFC6 4@F=5 92G6 @776C65 b_d 2A2CE>6?ED 2?5 FA E@ d[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 C6E2:= DA246] %96 =@42= @77:46 @7 ~C=2?5@\32D65 q2<6C q2CC:@D pC49:E64ED 925 92?5=65 D@>6 56D:8? H@C<]k^AmkAmw:== #62=EJ 2?5 r92CEH6== =2E6C 564:565 E@ ?@E >@G6 7@CH2C5 @? E96 67@CE 2?5[ :? yF=J a_ad[ w:== #62=EJ =:DE65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C D2=6 @C 7@C 8C@F?5 =62D6]k^AmkAm':2 2 (6DE t?5 s6G6=@A>6?E {{r[ #:49=2?5 A2:5 w:== #62=EJ[ 2D ?@E65[ S`e >:==:@? 2?5 E96? AC@>AE=J EC2?D76CC65 E96 AC@A6CEJ E@ (6DE t?5 x?G6DE>6?ED {{r :? 2 EC2?D24E:@? G2=F65 2E Saa >:==:@? W2?5 2D A2CE @7 56G6=@A>6?E 7:?2?4:?8X[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 D6A2C2E6 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E] k^AmkAmw:== #62=EJ 92D @H?65 E96 E9C66\A2C46= D:E6 D:?46 `haa[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |6EC@ C64@C5D] %96 7@C>6C !:88=J (:88=J 3F:=5:?8 WE96 8C@46CJ 4=@D65 :? a_aaX H2D 4@?DECF4E65 :? E96 `hd_D 2?5 2=D@ AC6G:@FD=J 9@FD65 :?56A6?56?E 8C@46CJ DE@C6D q: #:E6 2?5 pAA=6 |2C<6E]k^AmkAm%96 A2C46= D:ED 2E E96 4@C?6C @7 (6DE t?5 2?5 ahE9 pG6?F6 }@CE9[ H:E9 '2?56C3:=E &?:G6CD:EJ A=2??:?8 :ED >:I65\FD6 :??@G2E:@? 5:DEC:4E ?62C3J]k^AmkAm#:49=2?5 qF:=5:?8 !2CE?6CD 92D F?56CE2<6? E96 56G6=@A>6?E @7 ?62C3J (6DE t?5 !2C< D:E6D H:E9 C6D:56?E:2= 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 @A6C2E6D :ED @77:46 :? E96 ?6:893@C9@@5] %96 4@>A2?J 92D 2=D@ 5@?6[ @C A=2?D E@ 5@[ H@C< :? (6586H@@5\w@FDE@? 2?5 r96DE?FE w:==]k^AmkAmQ(6 D66 E96 (6DE t?5 4@CC:5@C 2D 2 <6J 2CE6CJ @7 E96 4:EJ H:E9 A:646D C625J 7@C C6G:E2=:K2E:@? 2?5 FA52E:?8[ 2D H6== 2D 2? 2?49@C @7 :ED DFCC@F?5:?8 ?6:893@C9@@5D[” r9C:D q2C?9:K6C[ #:49=2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“~FC A=2?D 7@C E9:D AC@A6CEJ H:== 36 9:89=:89E65 3J 2? 24E:G2E65 DEC66ED42A6 H:E9 2>6?:E:6D E96 4@>>F?:EJ 42? 62D:=J 2?5 D276=J 6?;@J] (6 H2?E E96 8C@F?5 7=@@C E@ 36 FD67F= E@ E96 ?6:893@C9@@5 282:?[ 2?5 H6’C6 6I4:E65 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 3C:?8 E92E G:D:@? E@ =:76]”k^AmkAm$@FE962DE '6?EFC6 3C@<6CD vC68 r@=6>2? 2?5 %C62?@C vC2?36CJ 724:=:E2E65 E96 EC2?D24E:@?k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mixed-use Development Piggly Wiggly Richland Building Partners H.g. Hill Realty Co. West End Avenue Property Tower William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes