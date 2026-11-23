Jack Smith seeks to dismiss Blackburn case, taps local attorneys Special counsel argues he is protected by prosecutorial immunity, hires Sherrard Roe lawyers Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Nov 23, 2026 Nov 23, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn on the campaign trail for governor on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Former U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by Republican U.S. Sen. and Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn.The lawsuit involves a subpoena of Blackburn's phone logs during an investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmx? 9:D 677@CE E@ 5:D>:DD E96 DF:E[ $>:E9 :D 2C8F:?8 E92E 96 :D AC@E64E65 3J AC@D64FE@C:2= :>>F?:EJ 2D 96 H2D AC@A6C=J 2AA@:?E65 3J E96 ;FDE:46 56A2CE>6?E 2D DA64:2= 4@F?D6=]k^AmkAm$>:E9 92D D6=64E65 2EE@C?6JD r9C:DE@A96C $23:D 2?5 #2D4@6 s62? H:E9 }2D9G:==6\32D65 =2H 7:C> $96CC2C5 #@6 '@:8E U2>Aj w2C3:D@?[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2EE@C?6JD 7C@> r@G:?8E@? U2>Aj qFC=:?8 :? (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r]k^AmkAmq=24<3FC? :D C6AC6D6?E65 3J qC2?5@? y2>6D $>:E9 2E w@=EK>2? '@86=’D }2D9G:==6 @77:46 2?5 255:E:@?2= 2EE@C?6JD 7C@> (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r]\32D65 }6H r:G:= {:36CE:6D p==:2?46]k^AmkAmq=24<3FC? k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^A@=:E:4D^3=24<3FC?\DF6D\5@;\7@C>6C\4@F?D6=\@G6C\A9@?6\=@8D\DF3A@6?2^2CE:4=604bb446`6\c766\c_gf\3227\7a5aee_fgc56]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8m7:=65 E96 =2HDF:E @? $6AE] b_k^DEC@?8mk^2m 2==68:?8 $>:E9 4@>>:EE65 2 “8C@DD 23FD6 @7 A@H6C” 3J DF3A@6?2:?8 96C A9@?6 =@8D 5FC:?8 2? :?G6DE:82E:@? :?E@ %CF>A’D 677@CED E@ F?56C>:?6 E96 a_a_ 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 DF:E 4=2:>D E92E E96 24E:@? @7 DF3A@6?2:?8 E96 A9@?6 =@8D 2?5 @3E2:?:?8 2 4@FCE @C56C AC6G6?E:?8 46==\D6CG:46 AC@G:56C '6C:K@? 7C@> ?@E:7J:?8 q=24<3FC? G:@=2E65 q=24<3FC?VD 4@?DE:EFE:@?2= 2?5 4:G:= C:89ED 2D 2 >6>36C @7 r@?8C6DD] %96 DF3A@6?2 5:5 ?@E C6BF6DE E96 4@?E6?E @7 42==D @C E6IE >6DD286D]k^AmkAm$A64:7:42==J[ E96 4@>A=2:?E 2==686D $>:E9 2?5 E96 s~y’D 24E:@?D G:@=2E6 E96 r@?DE:EFE:@?’D D6A2C2E:@? @7 A@H6CD[ 2AA@:?E>6?ED 4=2FD6[ DA6649 @C 5632E6 4=2FD6[ E96 u:CDE p>6?5>6?E C:89E E@ 2DD@4:2E:@? 2?5 E96 u@FCE9 p>6?5>6?E C:89E E@ 36 7C66 7C@> F?C62D@?23=6 D62C496D 2?5 D6:KFC6D]k^AmkAmp>@?8 E96 4=2:>D 2E E96 4CFI @7 E96 =2HDF:E :D E96 2==682E:@? E92E $>:E9 G:@=2E65 E96 r@?DE:EFE:@?’D DA6649 @C 5632E6 4=2FD6[ H9:49 AC@G:56D >6>36C @7 r@?8C6DD :>>F?:EJ 7C@> 36:?8 AC@D64FE65 7@C @77:4:2= =68:D=2E:G6 3FD:?6DD] %96 4@FCE’D 564:D:@? :? E9:D 42D6 4@F=5 D6E 2 AC64656?E 56E6C>:?:?8 E96 4=2FD6’D C6249[ ?@E23=J :7 :E 6IE6?5D E@ =2H>2<6CD’ A9@?6 C64@C5D]k^AmkAmx? E96 =2HDF:E[ q=24<3FC? 2D<D 2 7656C2= ;F586 E@ 7:?5 $>:E9’D :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 DF3A@6?2 :==682=] %96 D6?2E@C :D 2=D@ C6BF6DE:?8 E92E E96 ;F586 C6BF:C6 $>:E9 2?5 E96 56A2CE>6?E E@ 56DEC@J @C C6EFC? 2?J @7 q=24<3FC?’D >2E6C:2=D 4@==64E65 5FC:?8 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^AmkAmx? ~4E@36C[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^A@=:E:4D^?2D9G:==6\7656C2=\;F586D\DE6A\2D:56\7C@>\3=24<3FC?\5@;\42D6^2CE:4=60cg`7hc``\a6_6\caa2\h266\g5bghc6he5c6]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2== 7656C2= ;F586D :? }2D9G:==6 C64FD65 E96>D6=G6D 7C@> E96 42D6k^2m 5F6 E@ A@E6?E:2= 4@?7=:4ED @7 :?E6C6DE]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jack Smith (lawyer) Marsha Blackburn United States Department Of Justice Subpoena Lawsuit Executive Branch Of The Government Of The United States Politics Of The United States Donald Trump Donald Trump Controversies Federal Government Of The United States Controversies Presidencies Of Donald Trump First Presidency Of Donald Trump United States Presidential Administration Controversies Political Career Of Donald Trump Trump Administration Controversies Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South