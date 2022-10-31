The issuing of multiple grading permits are pending related to two towers planned for Paseo South Gulch, on which major work continues on the mixed-use development’s first high-rise.
Announced in April (read here), the high-rises — a 30-story residential building and a 22-floor office tower — will be constructed on a four-parcel 1.91-acre property with a main address 714 Eighth Ave. S.
SomeraRoad, which is co-based in Nashville and New York, paid $38 million for the property in December 2021. It is located at the Eighth Avenue and Division Street intersection and is recognized as the former location of restaurant and wine bar Flyte.
As the Post previously reported, a document filed with Metro notes the residential tower is eyed for 396 units, with the future development to include 11,180 square feet of retail/restaurant space and 1,500 parking spaces, both located in a base the two towers will share. The office building will stand about 380 feet, with the residential building to rise about 350 feet. For comparison, the nearby JW Marriott hotel tower stands about 385 feet.
A SomeraRoad spokesperson said the company has no immediate plans to demolish the former Flyte building, from which the company has a temporary office.
SomeraRoad recently received height modification approval related to the Metro Planning Department’s downtown code. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
As noted, the company is fully underway on Prima, a 16-story residential tower to offer an address of 620 Eighth Ave. S. To front Eighth Avenue near the intersection of that street and Division Street, Prima will offer 278 apartment units and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. A separate tower will rise behind the site's Voorhees Building (read here).
Once finished, Paseo South Gulch will offer reinvented Fogg Street and Seventh Avenue, both open to vehicles and pedestrians.
Chartwell Residential lands two permits for pair of projects
Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential has landed permits for two projects: one underway and the other planned.
One permit, valued at about $31.79 million, will allow for the shell build-out of The Chartwell at Marathon.
To be located at 800 14th Ave. N. and at 801 12th Ave. N., The Chartwell at Marathon will carry a roughly $85 million price tag include residential and retail spaces (read more here).
The other permit, valued at $26,000, will allow for demolition of a two-story modernist building located at 1611 State St. and previously a John A. Gupton College residential structure will need to be demolished.
Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. is handling that job.
Ben Schaedle, Chartwell partner, told the Post in May the company is targeting a year’s end groundbreaking for the State Street building, with a working name of The Gupton. Dallas-based JHP Architects is designing the 14-story 305-unit apartment building (read more here).
Effort to redevelop Lincoln Tech sites makes progress
The effort to reinvent the East Nashville property last home to Lincoln College of Technology with a mixed-used development has taken a step forward.
Last week, the Metro Planning Commission approved, by an 8-0 vote, a request to amend the East Nashville Community Plan, a move that was needed for the proposed project.
Nashville-based Southern Land Company — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — is proposing residential, retail, restaurant and office space for the property, the main address of the property is 1524 Gallatin Ave.
The proposal includes 150 single-family units and an undisclosed number of multi-family buildings with a collective 505 one-bedroom residences, 172 two-bedroom units and 38 three-bedroom residences. The future development also will offer 175,000 square feet of office space, 62,500 square feet of restaurant and retail space.
SLC drew headlines in 2014 when it sold its Elliston 23 mixed-use building near Vanderbilt University for $95.1 million. That deal set a then per-unit local record of about $287,000. SLC also developed the Green Hills site home to its mixed-use tower Vertis Green Hills, from which the company operates its headquarters office.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.
As the Post reported in January, Lincoln Educational Services Corp. announced it has agreed to sell for $34.5 million its East Nashville campus. According to a release issued at the time, the sale of the roughly 15-acre Lincoln College of Technology property was expected to have closed by the end of the first quarter. The release did not identify the prospective buyer, and the Post has not yet confirmed SLC will pay $34.5 million.
Read more here.
Planning Commission defers vote on Elliston Place project
The Metro Planning Commission last week deferred voting on a rezoning request related to a project eyed for 2400 Elliston Place.
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is seeking to acquire the 0.98-acre site from RMRTN LLC and redevelop it with a 16-story building to offer 350 apartments.
The Vanderbilt University-area site is home to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, which operates on a long-term lease.
The planning commission has rescheduled a hearing for the vote on Nov. 10.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21.
Read more here.