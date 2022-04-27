Two additional towers are planned for the Paseo South Gulch development, on which major work continues.
The high-rises — a 30-story residential building and a 22-floor office tower — will be constructed on a four-parcel 1.91-acre property at 714 Eighth Ave. S.
New York-based development company SomeraRoad paid $38 million for the property in December 2021 (read here). It is located at the Eighth Avenue and Division Street intersection and is recognized as the former location of restaurant and wine bar Flyte.
A document filed with Metro notes the residential tower is eyed for 396 units, with the future development to include 11,180 square feet of retail/restaurant space and 1,500 parking spaces, both located in a base the two towers will share. The office building will stand about 380 feet, with the residential building to rise about 350 feet. For comparison, the nearby JW Marriott hotel tower stands about 385 feet.
Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
SomeraRoad will need height modification approval related to the Metro Planning Department’s downtown code. The company recently began full-scale work on Prima, a 16-story residential tower to offer an address of 620 Eighth Ave. S. To front Eighth Avenue near the intersection of that street and Division Street, Prima will offer 278 apartment units and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. A second tower will rise behind the site's Voorhees Building (read here).
Once finished, Paseo South Gulch will offer reinvented Fogg Street and Seventh Avenue, both open to vehicles and pedestrians.
The submission of request with Metro follows local media having recently reported Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality will relocate its The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat to Paseo South Gulch from Midtown (read here). Likewise, Barista Parlor plans a presence at the complex (read here).
“We have submitted an exciting proposal to Metro Planning that will enhance our vision for Paseo South Gulch, ensuring it becomes a pivotal 'live-work play-stay' destination in Nashville,” Taylor Ott, SomeraRoad vice president of development, emailed the Post. “The plans include thoughtfully designed public spaces, an extension of the original Paseo concept and seamless interconnectivity with our award-winning revitalization of the Antiques Mall and Voorhees building, the previously submitted hotel/condo project and our first multifamily tower, Prima.”
