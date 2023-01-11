A major permit has been issued related to the construction currently underway for a senior living services building to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills.

Valued at $1.21 million, the permit will allow for foundation work at the site, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave. and once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House.

The Crestmoor
Nashville Christian Towers as seen in 2019