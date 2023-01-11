A major permit has been issued related to the construction currently underway for a senior living services building to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills.
Valued at $1.21 million, the permit will allow for foundation work at the site, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave. and once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House.
An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the one-acre property, having paid $9.65 million for it in September 2022.
Crane Construction is the general contractor, with Charlotte-based BB+M handling design work and Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group overseeing land-planning and engineering duties. ESa, a locally based firm, previously undertook preliminary design work.
As the Post reported in October 2020, Bridgewood is developing the site with a 12-story building that will offer 191 senior living residences, various amenities and a leasing office. The facility will include memory care, assisted living and independent living units.
To rise more than 100 feet, The Crestmoor will be one of Nashville’s tallest buildings of its type.
This is Bridgewood’s first project in Nashville. The company, which focuses on the Texas market, owns properties in Memphis and Birmingham.
Bridgewood acquired the property from Rochford Realty, which developed an adjacent site home to the Green Hills Hampton Inn & Suites hotel. Prior to Tokyo Japanese Steak House operating within the building, Mexican restaurant La Paz was a tenant. The Mall at Green Hills sits nearby.
Nearby, work continues on 22-story mixed-used tower Hillsboro Town Centre, rising next to the home of the Bluebird Café (read here).
Senior living tower site sells for $32.5M
An LLC affiliated with Nonprofit Housing Corporation has bought two South Nashville properties for $32.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the main property — home to Nashville Christian Towers, a 12-story high-rise offering 175 units for low-income residents 62 and older — is 101 Foothill Court.
Nashville Christian Towers Inc. was the seller, having acquired the then-raw land for $140,000 in 1978, Metro records show. The entity bought a separate parcel, with an address of 897 Murfreesboro Pike and that was part of the recent sale, in 1999 for $23,000, Metro records show.
In addition, the buying LLC (NHC Nashville Christian Towers Nonprofit) has landed a $21 million loan from the Enterprise Community Loan fund, a Maryland nonprofit corporation.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.