The price paid for the recently reported sale of SoBro’s Holiday Inn & Suites Nashville hotel property was about $74.67 million.
As the Post reported earlier this month, a joint-venture between affiliates of New York-based Dreamscape Companies and Meritage Group LP of San Francisco bought the 14-story building, which opened in 2019 and is located at 415 Fourth Ave. S.
The seller was an LLC, affiliated with Nashville-based Pinnacle Hospitality Partners, that bought the site in 2012 for $2.75 million and developed it with the hotel tower.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had to yet to record the transaction details at the time of the first report but has since done so.
With the hotel offering 230 rooms, the sale if the equivalent of $324,678 per room.
Read more here.
Dickerson boutique hotel development team adds investment partner
An investor group led by Nashville-based Tyler Cauble has named an investment partner and released an image related to its Salt Ranch property.
The updates come as Cauble and partner Red Rover Hospitality in August acquired for $3 million the Dickerson Pike property home to The Congress Inn.
New Orleans-based Impetus, which has announced the opening of an office in Germantown, is Cauble’s investment partner. The company also operates an office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 2018, Impetus completed a renovation of the 156-year-old Saints Peter and Paul Church and School into a 71-room, independently run boutique hotel (Hotel Peter & Paul) located in the Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans. It has also converted two historic office buildings in the Carondelet Hospitality Corridor into full-service boutique hotels: The Ace Hotel and Maison de la Luz.
Most recently, Impetus served as the design-assist contractor for the renovation and new construction of Hotel St. Vincent, a 74-room boutique hotel in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. The campus includes five historically designated buildings that once served as an orphanage and, most recently a hostel.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the project team and are eager to utilize our historic hospitality expertise to transform The Congress Inn into a sought-after destination in Salt Ranch,” Craig Floyd, Impetus regional growth leader, said in the release. “Since our arrival in Nashville, we've recruited talent that will ensure our legacy of renowned hospitality projects seamlessly serves this project and the surrounding community well.”
In addition to Impetus, Cauble, founder of The Cauble Group and Hamilton Development, will team with Red Rover Hospitality on the project. A summer 2022 opening is slated.
According to a release, the hospitality business will be billed as East Nashville's only "mid-luxury boutique hotel."
Located at 2914 Dickerson Pike, The Congress Inn’s buildings offered 52 rooms, with the site having once featured a swimming pool and a restaurant. The Congress Inn recently closed.
Read more about the project here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.