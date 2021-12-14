SoBro’s Holiday Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown hotel property has sold for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, a joint-venture between affiliates of New York-based Dreamscape Companies and Meritage Group LP of San Francisco is the new owner of the 14-story building, which opened in 2019 and is located at 415 Fourth Ave. S.
The seller was an LLC, affiliated with Nashville-based Pinnacle Hospitality Partners, that bought the site in 2012 for $2.75 million and developed it with the hotel tower.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has to yet to record the transaction details, and the Post was unable to determine the purchase price.
The purchase of the 230-room hotel building (the joint venture also has finalized a franchise agreement with IHG related to operating via the Holiday Inn brand) marks Dreamscape’s second hospitality transaction in the city in 2021, with the company having acquired the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown in June for $169.7 million (read here).
Plano, Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality will manage operations at the Holiday Inn, the release notes.
“Nashville has long signified an area of keen interest for us,” Dreamscape founder and CEO Eric Birnbaum (who teams with company president Scott Broder) said in the release. “And after entering the market earlier this year [via the Sheraton purchase], we immediately knew that we wanted to expand our footprint in this booming city, which continues to attract tourists from all over the country as well as across the globe.”
Jared Halperin, a Meritage managing director, said the company entered the Nashville market in 2017, with the Holiday property its fifth local investment.
Holiday Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown is located adjacent to boutique hotel The Joseph and within one block of both the Music City Center and Martin’s BBQ Joint.
