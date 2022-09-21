Miami-based Property Markets Group has landed about $165 million in financing related to the development of a Gulch site with 16-story mixed-use building Society Nashville.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, New York-based Square Mile Capital provided a $130 million construction loan.

Exterior.jpg

Seven at 7 Mile Creek

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.