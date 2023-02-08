Two months after acquiring a North Davidson County church building property, local development and home-construction company Paragon has sold the site for a profit of $2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Liz Totty, a local chiropractor who practices in Hermitage (read here), paid $3.6 million for the 1.38-acre property. With an address of 517 W. Trinity Lane, the property is located across the street from Haynes Middle School.
The seller was an LLC associated with Paragon, which is led by Brett Diaz and Brandon Knox, which acquired the property for $1.6 million in November 2022 (read here). The seller was A New Covenant in Faith Christian Church, which paid $255,000 for the property in August 2015, Metro records show.
Totty could not be reached for comment regarding her plans for the property, and it is unclear if the congregation of Christ the Light Community Church still worships from the just-sold building.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Paragon Group and Nashville-based development company Core Development Services remain under construction in nearby Bordeaux on City Bluffs, to offer 46 townhomes and some retail space (read here). The address of the property is 2200 Buena Vista Pike. Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio is serving as architect for that project.
Located near the just-acquired site is a property on which remains underway North Lights. Elmington Capital Group and Aerial Development Group are teaming on that project, to offer 210 apartment units, 90 townhomes, 16 single-family cottages, 11 single-family homes and up to 25,000 square feet of space featuring local retail and restaurant businesses (read more here).
The seven-parcel site offers addresses of 509, 511 and 513 W. Trinity Lane.
Also nearby, Birmingham-based LIV Development continues construction at 819 W. Trinity Lane on apartment complex Livano Trinity (read here).