New images have been submitted related to a three-tower project slated for Rutledge Hill property home to Cumulus Media.
Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development has submitted the updated renderings and site plans to the Metro Planning Department. The company paid $34 million for the property in August (read more here).
According to the new document, Centrum is eyeing for the site — recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower — a 32-story residential building, a 39-floor residential building and a 29-story hotel. Previously, the company planned a 45-story residential building, a 23-story hotel and a 16-story residential building with ground-floor commercial space. The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 Second Ave. S., sits in a part of Rutledge Hill that overlaps with SoBro.
Centrum will appear before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Nov. 18, to seek a modification to the downtown code related to height. San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect, with Chicago-based Hoerr Schaudt the landscape architect.
Centrum officials could not be reached for comment.
On a nearby site, Boston-based The Congress Group seeks to undertake what will be called 2nd and Peabody (read here), also a three-tower project. The property offers a main address of 531 Second Ave. S. Of note, The Congress Group is nearing completion on a SoBro site with a Four Seasons hotel.
Of note, the late Capt. Tom Ryman, a riverboat company owner that built downtown's then-called Union Gospel Tabernacle — now known as Ryman Auditorium — once lived on the Centrum site.
Led by Managing Partner Arthur Slaven, Centrum has undertaken projects in six states. Most of the company’s buildings (typically ranging in height from five to 10 stories but with a 31-floor tower) are located in the Chicago area. Brentwood-based Nashville Capital Group will team with Centrum as an equity partner. (Read more on that here.) Roger Brown, a partner at NCG, once owned Summit Strategic Investments. That company sold Segway Inc. in 2015 to a Chinese entity.
