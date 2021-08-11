A week after it acquired the SoBro property home to Cumulus Media for $34 million, Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development has submitted plans to the Metro Planning Department for a three-tower project there.
According to a document, Centrum is eyeing for the site — recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower — a 45-story residential building, a 23-story hotel and a 16-story residential building with ground-floor commercial space. The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 Second Ave. S., sits in a part of SoBro that overlaps with Rutledge Hill.
Centrum will go before the Metro Planning Commission Sept. 9 to seek a modification to the downtown code related to height, the document notes. San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect, with Chicago-based Hoerr Schaudt the landscape architect.
Centrum officials could not be reached for comment.
Of note, the late Capt. Tom Ryman, a riverboat company owner that built downtown's then-called Union Gospel Tabernacle — now known as Ryman Auditorium — once lived on the site.
Led by Managing Partner Arthur Slaven, Centrum has undertaken projects in six states. Most of the company’s buildings (typically ranging in height from five to 10 stories but with a 31-floor tower) are located in the Chicago area. Brentwood-based Nashville Capital Group will team with Centrum as an equity partner. (Read more on that here.) Roger Brown, a partner at NCG, once owned Summit Strategic Investments. That company sold Segway Inc. in 2015 to a Chinese entity.
The Centrum effort comes as Boston-based The Congress Group recently released details for a project, also to include three towers, to be undertaken on a site located across Second Avenue from the Centrum property. Read more about that here.
