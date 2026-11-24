Featured Lower Broadway building sells for $7.5M California-based company now owns structure that last accommodated Merchants restaurant William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 24, 2026 Nov 24, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 401 Broadway Image: Google Earth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The historic Lower Broadway building previously home to Merchants restaurant has sold for $7.5 million — with the seller seemingly having taken an approximately $5.15 million loss.Having opened in 1892, the structure is located at 401 Broadway, offers 17,700 square feet and sits on 0.11 acres. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C :D 2? {{r D66>:?8=J 277:=:2E65 H:E9 s6= |2C[ r2=:7]\32D65 C62= 6DE2E6 :?G6DE>6?E 7:C> z6==J r@>A2?:6D] %92E 6?E:EJ @A6C2E6D `_ C6DE2FC2?E 3C2?5D[ H:E9 >@C6 E92? e_ =@42E:@?D 4@==64E:G6=J] %96D6 :?4=F56[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 4@>A2?J H63D:E6[ r=2:> yF>A6CD q2C U2>Aj vC:==[ r92>AAD z:E496? U2>Aj q2C[ u@I U2>Aj w@F?5 $A@CED %2G6C?[ rC27E #6AF3=:4[ y@6VD rC23 $924<[ qC:4< w@FD6 %2G6C? Z %2A[ vC25JVD qq"[ |4r@C>:4<VD U2>Aj $49>:4<VD 2?5 z:?8D u2>:=J #6DE2FC2?ED]k^AmkAmp y@6VD rC23 $924< AC6G:@FD=J @A6C2E65 :? 5@H?E@H? }2D9G:==6 2E `ab $64@?5 pG6] $] 367@C6 4=@D:?8 @? 2? F?56E6C>:?65 52E6]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D 2? 6?E:EJ 277:=:2E65 H:E9 }6H *@C<\32D65 |@CC:D (6:?EC2F3 pDD@4:2E6D[ H9:49 AFC492D65 E96 3F:=5:?8 7@C 23@FE k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^>6C492?ED\3F:=5:?8\D6==D\7@C\`a\e>^2CE:4=60`bbfb`g6\ba_a\d_gd\h5ga\7ab25hee_c_d]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmS`a]ed >:==:@? :? a_`hk^2m[ |6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6]k^AmkAm|6C492?ED[ H9:49 H2D @H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 3J }2D9G:==6\32D65 $EC2E68:4 w@DA:E2=:EJ W=65 3J q6?;2>:? v@=536C8 2?5 |2I v@=536C8X[ 4=@D65 :? y2?F2CJ a_ab 7@==@H:?8 2 <:E496? 7:C6] %96 C6DE2FC2?E 2AA2C6?E=J H2D E96 3F:=5:?8’D D@=6 E6?2?E 2E E96 E:>6]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H @H?6CD9:A 6?E:EJ 92D =2?565 2 =@2?[ G2=F65 2E Saf]fd >:==:@?[ 7C@> u:CDE p>6C:42? %:E=6 x?DFC2?46 r@>A2?J] z6==J r@>A2?:6D @77:4:2=D 4@F=5 ?@E 36 C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E C682C5:?8 E96 =@2?[ 3FE E96 7:?2?4:?8 D66>:?8=J H:== 2==@H 7@C FA52E6D E@ E96 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm%96 EC2?D24E:@? :D E96 6BF:G2=6?E @7 23@FE Scab A6C DBF2C6 7@@E[ H9:49 C2?<D 2>@?8 E96 =@H6DE DF49 7:8FC6D :? J62CD 7@C C62= 6DE2E6 =@42E65 H:E9:? 5@H?E@H?’D %96 s:DEC:4E W$64@?5 pG6?F6 2?5 qC@25H2JX] u@C 4@>A2C:D@?[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^5@H?E@H?\;24<\D\32C\3\BF6\4=@D6D\27E6C\`d>\D2=6\@7\3F:=5:?8^2CE:4=60ebe5hcg2\ghda\c5ea\23hh\5c555_547e43]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmG2C:@FD 562=D @7 E96 A2DE EH@ J62CDk^2m 92G6 D66? A6C\7@@E >2C<D @7 Sa[___ 2?5 >@C6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe's Crab Shack Restaurants Broadway Lower Broadway Broadway (nashville, Tennessee) Restaurant Food Service Companies Gastronomy Food Companies William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South