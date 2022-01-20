A Music Row property once owned by deceased BMI executive Harry Warner has been listed for sale for $1.8 million — 1.5 years after it sold for $900,000.
With an address of 803 18th Ave. S., the 0.17-acre property offers a 3,060-square-foot office building (formerly a residence) that accommodates a temporary Hoar Construction office and sits next to the structure housing G7 Entertainment Marketing.
Local commercial real estate investor Joong Seo owns the property and has enlisted Michael Groos, senior vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle marketing, according to a loopnet.com listing. Seo bought the property in September 2020 as the coronavirus was negatively impacting the economy.
The current zoning allows residential and commercial usage, with the offering the equivalent of $588 per foot based on the one-story building’s size.
Warner, who died in 2018 and was considered a music industry icon by many, acquired the property in 1972 for $19,000, according to Metro records. In the mid-1970s, he managed then-emerging star Jerry Reed, musicrow.com reports.
Of note, the building sits adjacent to condominium building 807 Eighteenth Avenue, which garnered headlines for being one of the first projects of its type completed (in 2005) during Nashville’s first post-2000 urban infill boom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.