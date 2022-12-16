Roers Companies has paid $7.3 million for three Midtown parcels that are part of an overall site on which the Minnesota-based firm plans a mixed-use development.

The sellers of the properties — with addresses of 210-210 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. — were Sara Darby Smith and Thomas Michael Horrell.

Roers

The multi-unit residential and retail building eyed for 15th Avenue North
Roers

207-225 14th Ave. N.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.