Roers Companies has paid $7.3 million for three Midtown parcels that are part of an overall site on which the Minnesota-based firm plans a mixed-use development.
The sellers of the properties — with addresses of 210-210 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. — were Sara Darby Smith and Thomas Michael Horrell.
The three parcels offer a collective 0.49 acres.
The purchase comes after the Metro Planning Commission in October voted 8-0 to approve a request to rezone the properties to “specific plan” from “mixed-use intensive.”
If the project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St. and the multi-family mixed-use high-rise (pictured above) would sit on five parcels at 210-220 15th Ave. N. The mixed-use project would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
The buildings could rise 30 stories and up to 350 feet, requiring Metro sign-off for height exceptions and yielding the tallest building on Church Street in Midtown.
Shaar Forero Properties Inc. owns the other properties — with addresses of 216-218-220 15th Ave. N. — that Roers will need for the project.
Related to the transaction, Roers has landed a loan, valued at $9.88 million, from St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Stearns Bank.
The purchase comes as Roers recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department plans for two additional buildings — one to stand up to 40 stories (480 feet) and the other up to 36 floors (435 feet), with the taller building potentially to offer retail/restaurant and residential space and the other high-rise possibly to feature a hotel, condominiums and retail. The condo units would be positioned above the hotel space.
Roers will need to acquire those properties — located on a site with an addresses of 207-225 14th Ave. N. and adjacent to the just-bought properties — from Aurora Enterprises LLC and Dean Dairy Fluid LLC.
Read more about that effort here.
Roers Companies is also proposing a 29-story tower for a Midtown site that includes DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana and recording studio Southern Ground (read here).
In addition, the planning commission recently approved a specific plan rezoning related to a Canadian company’s efforts to undertake a multiple-building development to offer hotel, residential and retail/restaurant spaces on a site located across Church Street from the sites Roers intends to redevelop.
The project will unfold on a roughly 3.85-acre property (accommodating various structures that will need to be demolished) with a main address of 1401 Church St.
CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, recently paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site. Relatedly, CCB recently landed a $52.5 million loan from Montreal-based Otera Capital.
According to a multi-page document recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CCB Nashville Developments 1 Limited Partnership (the legal entity for the project itself) is eyeing four main buildings for the site, with three to rise at least 30 floors. As the Post previously reported, the document references the project could offer between 1,150 and 1,350 multi-family residential units collectively and a building with 250 hotel rooms.
The document notes 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings, with heights ranging from about 405 feet to about 535 feet. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street. The tallest building could be upwards of 575 feet, making it one of Nashville’s four tallest if standing today.
Read more about that project here.