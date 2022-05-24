The Midtown building last home to watering hole Rebar has sold for $7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the 0.34-acre site, which is sandwiched by the buildings housing Kung Fu Saloon and Losers Bar and Grill, is 1919 Division St.
The new owner is Lonesome Ten Miles LLC, for which restaurateur Ty Hauter serves as manager. Hauter’s San Diego-based Good Time Design Hospitality Group owns venues and brands including Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach, Front Street Tavern in Westhaven Town Center in Franklin and Cerveza Jack’s, the latter of which operates at 135 Second Ave. N. in downtown Nashville's The District.
The seller of 1919 Division St. was an LLC that acquired the property in mid-2014 for $1.25 million and that included Rebar co-owner Rhonda Russell, Metro records show. Rebar closed earlier this year.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.