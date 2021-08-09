A Washington, D.C.-based company that converts conventional rental residential buildings to furnished apartment-style hotels has paid $57.9 million for Midtown’s The Cadence.
WhyHotel now owns the property at 1600 McGavock St., near the Broadway-West End Avenue split. The seller was Dallas-based Phoenix Property Co., which acquired the land on which it developed The Cadence for $6.19 million in August 2014, according to Metro records.
The Cadence offers 193 residences, with the deal the equivalent of $300,000 per unit. Rising six floors and sitting in the shadows of high-rise apartment tower SkyHouse, the building opened in 2016.
WhyHotel also operates similar buildings in Miami, Washington, D.C. (two facilities), and Tysons Corner, Virginia. The company also owns two conventional apartments, one each in Tysons Corner and Washington, D.C.
WhyHotel officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
