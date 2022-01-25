The Metro Nashville Codes and Building Safety Administration announced Tuesday it issued 14,675 building permits in 2021, with a collective value of a record nearly $5.5 billion.
According to a release, this is the first time in Metro history the city has issued more than 14,000 permits in a single year. The previous high mark was 12,561 permits in 2016.
The release notes more than $4 billion of the year’s valuation came from 2,499 commercial construction permits (with the other approximately $1.5 billion for residential construction permits).
For comparison, permit valuation for the 2020 calendar year was about $4.65 billion (which was the previous dollar amount record) for 11,482 building permits.
Permits cover new construction, rehabs and electrical/plumbing work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.